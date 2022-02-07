3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 8, 2022

On February 8, 2022, three zodiac signs will have a great day, thanks to the Moon.

In fact, all of us will feel a greater sense of empathy and intuition. The Moon will be in Taurus and this enables us to embrace and speak our truth to new heights.

The Moon is in Taurus all day, becoming a Quarter Moon by mid-morning.

This comes as a call to action, making us realize that while there is no reason to rush anything, time is also constantly moving, so we have to make sure that we are too.

All of our planetary and lunar transits are predominately positive today.

Today, there is one aspect occurring in the early morning hours that may have our day starting off a bit more challenging than others.

The Moon in Taurus square Saturn in Aquarius will bring up an argument or two with someone close to you or in your relationship.

This is happening, though for a reason, as you are on a journey today to own the truth of who you are, which sometimes means owning what you genuinely need from others and being honest about it.

After the energy passes, we can embrace the positivity that the rest of the day holds.

Luna sextile Neptune in Pisces and then trine Pluto in Capricorn makes our sense of empathy and intuitive heightened allowing us to smooth over any rough waters from the argument earlier in the day but without self-sacrificing.

This may mean that we ultimately decide on a new course of action for our lives as we can more clearly see our feelings and those we are involved with.

Ultimately with the help of the Moon trine Uranus in Taurus, we feel more accepting of our authenticity and the differences that it creates between ourselves and others.

This means that they no longer can be used against us, especially by those committed to misunderstanding us.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day February 8, 2022:

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your greatest gift is often one you feel like a burden. No matter how hard you try, you’re never going to be like other people. You’re never going to completely fit in or even see the world as others do.

This is because you were born into this life to help others see what they miss and open up a new way of living and loving. Unfortunately, when it feels like you’re destined to be misunderstood, you tend to get down on yourself. Still, today’s transits will help remind you that this is actually your greatest gift. You wouldn’t be you without it. You will recognize this thanks to the Moon’s trine with Uranus in Taurus.

It will serve to dramatically improve the way you feel about yourself. As you start to embrace more of your uniqueness, you’ll then also begin to attract those who see you in the same way.

This will open up great opportunities for socializing later in the evening and even the possibility of a romantic interlude as well. You will be more sensitive to the energies of others lately, so make sure that you’re sharing space with those that genuinely add to yours.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

No matter how it seems that things aren’t working out, they are always working out in your favor. So today may serve to remind us that when it feels like things are a constant challenge, we have to pause and ask ourselves if it’s because we’re repressing or denying our inner truth.

When we embody our authentic nature and make the conscious choice to act from it, we usually start to see things more simplistic way allowing our path to flow more freely.

This is especially true for you. So while you’re off busy searching for greater meaning in different areas of your life, make sure that you’re tuning into what means the most to you. This will ensure that you don’t leave anything or even anyone behind that is a core part of your life as your most authentic self.

The evening hours will provide some time and opportunity for you to spend time with friends, even a current or prospective romantic partner. It may also be an excellent time for a meaningful conversation. You are ready to live life more authentically even if a part of you still holds on to the past.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

We should never have to talk ourselves into the things truly meant for us. Life is yours to create, and while there are different seasons that we must pass through, the more we spend time telling ourselves that we’re happy or that this is what we want, the longer we put off actually having it.

Pay attention to your inner truth. While you tend to think that you have no problem going after what you want, you might be trying to make everyone else happy by following the status quo.

Make sure you’re actually feeling content and satisfied with your life instead of just merely telling yourself that you are. Tap into your emotional world, and don't be afraid of what you'll find. You will find the courage you need is there.

See things as they actually are because you're about to begin a new chapter of your life.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.