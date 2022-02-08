Moon square Jupiter has a broad range of influential aspects, one being that it gives us an ability to see clearly, and, to a degree, into the future.

This doesn't mean we become mind-readers, but Jupiter's vibration works to open our minds so that we can at least predict what's to come, especially when it comes to love and romance.

Most of us want to be partnered. Not all, but most. For those who wish to have a romantic partner to go through life with, the odds of finding that perfect person is pretty slim. Yet, people find these perfect mates all the time, so why should you?

The Moon square Jupiter has the ability to place the perfect person in your direct line of vision. That means that there is a very good chance that if you are up, around, and about, you may very well find someone you could call your soulmate.

If you want this to happen, then get out there and experience life. Apparently, something amazing is about to happen to you, in love.

3 zodiac signs who find their soulmate during the Moon square Jupiter starting February 9, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are at the point in your life where you don't want 'just anybody'. You want the best. You want someone who will respect you and accept you as you are. And you want to feel the same towards them. This dating game is for the birds, and you no longer want to play the field.

You want your special person, and if they aren't a card-carrying soul mate, then they can skedaddle. The Moon square Jupiter makes this possible, but you have to play your part in it as well.

That means, if you are looking for your soul mate, you're not going to stumble upon them in the comfort of your own home. The Moon square Jupiter tells you to go past your own limitations if you want to manifest this person into your life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've always believed in soul mates, and though you have no idea what one really is because nobody really knows how to define this phenomenon, you believe that there is someone special, waiting for you ... someone you can call your own. You're either completely romantic and gooey, or you're cold and uncaring.

During the Moon square Jupiter, you'll sway towards the romantic side, and you'll be on the lookout for someone who interests you.

You want this and you believe in it, and because your energy is so directed towards achieving this goal, you will do just that. Don't be surprised if finding your soul mate comes a lot easier than you thought it would.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your soulmate is a friend. They may become a lover, or they may not, but this soulmate is someone that you will go out of your way to get back into your life.

In the past, you and this person made the mistake of labeling your relationship in the wrong way; perhaps you really weren't meant to be lovers, or at least, lovers in a committed relationship. Alas, you were meant to be the best of friends, and that is what is lacking in your life, right now.

You miss the old days of feeling like you could talk to this person about anything, without recrimination or judgment.

During the Moon square Jupiter, you will reach out to your old 'soul mate' and rekindle the flame that when put out, left you both in the dark.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.