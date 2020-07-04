How To Tell If Someone Is Your Soulmate Using Simple Math

1+1 = soulmates.

Do you ever just wish there was some kind of sign out there that told you that you are meant to actually be with the person you are dating?

Figuring out how to tell if someone is your soulmate might seem impossible. But that one special someone is out there, you just have to find him or her — and a simple math equation might be all you need to tell if you already have.

TikToker megachloe69 posted a video about how to use math to find out if you and your significant other are soulmates.

Yes, I know it's easier said than done because I personally have thought that my soulmate is riding a thousand-year-old turtle through the desert on his way to find me, but I may just be wrong. Recently I met someone and we hit it off. I am just hoping he is my soulmate that finally reached civilization.

When you meet your soulmate you know deep down in your soul that you are meant to be together. It's all a mystical feeling that others may not even understand what you may feel for this person. But if you feel it, pursue it because it's a relationship that is going to be super special.

Even if you meet on an app and have only texted and FaceTimed during the quarantines, the spark will probably still be there, if not more intense when you actually meet in person for the first time.

How to tell if someone is your soulmate

According to TikTok, this equation is all you need to tell if someone's really your soulmate.

1. Take your boyfriend's age and add two zeros to it.

2. Then subtract your birth year.

3. Get that total from steps one and two.

4. Next, add the current year to the total found in step 3.

5. Then finally, if you get both of your ages in the final total then you are deemed soulmates by the math gods.

I did this math problem to find out if we were soulmates, and it actually worked.

Of course, real math nerds know why this works — but we're not trying to spoil anyone's fun.

So, this math problem can justify to you on some existential level that you are meant to be with your significant other.

I surely do hope that my significant other and I are soulmates because I have the feeling deep in my heart that we are meant to be.

Sometimes people cross paths for a specific reason at a specific time. You just have to keep your eyes open to what's right in front of you.

And when you do, you will find a relationship that is so much deeper than any normal relationship you have ever been in before. Just remember to take it slow even if your heart is telling you to that you have known this person for what feels like forever. You just need time to get to know one another but because you are tied to each other as soulmates, you will be so much more comfortable and happier together.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.