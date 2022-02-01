3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 2, 2022

As the three zodiac signs who will have a great day feel the effects of February 2, 2022, we all begin the great energy portal of 2-2-22 and encounter positive transits of the moon we will feel uplifted and optimistic about actually being able to create the life of our dreams.

We are just coming off of our Aquarian New Moon and will see Luna shift into romantic and loving Pisces today helping to ease any recent strains in our lives and allowing us to see things with greater understanding.

With the opening of the 2-2-22 energy portal which will last until 2-22-22 we are reminded that we can’t fully step into our future until we’ve made peace with our past.

Whether this is coming to a greater acceptance of everything that we’ve done, that others have to truly create the space in our lives for the new, we are asked to recognize that a great opportunity and beginning is upon us.

The next twenty days will be one of immense growth and possibilities as we start to see that any limitations or constrictions that we’ve felt have been because we haven’t allowed ourselves to feel otherwise.

This is also amplified by the two transits that the Moon makes today which basically gives us a big dose of hope after a long and hard few weeks.

The first is a sextile to Mars in Capricorn which will make us feel more confident and positive about the decisions that we’re making and the course of action that we’re planning.

This will allow us to actually start making some moves even if we know that it doesn’t mean everything will go as we planned it we can at least feel supported in beginning to take some steps.

In the evening the Moon will form a conjunction with Jupiter in Pisces creating the perfect mood for sharing our thoughts, feelings, and socializing with others.

While Mercury is set to turn direct tomorrow, conversations could still feel strained or like communication doesn’t flow easily but just because it may be uncomfortable doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t take advantage of the energy.

Possibilities exist for those who not just believe in them but choose to take them.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day February 2, 2022

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With both the Moon and Jupiter in your sign today forming a conjunction and the closing of the energy portal on 2-22-22 in Pisces Season this marks the start of something brand-new in your life. It’s likely that the previous month has been challenging with too much reality and not enough time to dream or to at least live your life as if it felt like one.

Today changes all of that. Your Moon should be lifted, energy-returning and there will be a renewed sense of hope for yourself and your life. This will especially target areas like creative careers and relationships that have felt like they were hitting a dead-end recently.

Never give up hope Pisces because things always turn around when we least expect them to. Now is the time to really start making some future plans though as they are best set into motion when we’re feeling hopeful about the best possible outcome rather than the worst one.

During the next twenty days, or so during this energy portal life could change quite dramatically for you. Before you start worrying, it’s all positive. This is the big break you’ve been sensing would come and that you’ve been waiting for, just make sure you take it now that it’s here.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With Mars moving through your zodiac sign, it’s been a time for you to reflect more closely on what actions you need to take. This could have to do with being the person you want to be or living the life you’ve always felt called to you or even finally feeling successful in relationships.

Things will change quickly for you, but it doesn’t mean they happen overnight. Often when something happens dramatically, we forget the months or years that went into the creation of it.

Today take an honest look at how everything is right now and then be truthful about what you want your life to look like. Then it’s just a matter of connecting the dots. Nothing is without sacrifice, compromise, or even hard work.

Lucky for you the work part is never the issue, so use today to actually start taking strides towards feeling better about everything in your life. With the Moon sextile Mars in your zodiac sign today you will be getting that dose of optimism in full force so it’s important to make good use of it so that you can truly see anything is possible, especially if you believe that it is.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While the Moon begins the day in your zodiac sign it does transition shortly after into Pisces, but that doesn’t mean you’re unaffected by the energy today. With both the Sun and Moon in your zodiac sign as we begin the 2-2-22 energy portal it’s time to start expecting big things for your life.

While you’ve done a lot of healing recently, it’s now time to see what that actually means for how your life looks. Today will bring a feeling of just knowing that everything will work out, even if you don’t have the plan yet for how that will happen.

Don’t let others dissuade you from what you feel as today is a great day to even start jotting down some ideas on what could bring more happiness and fulfillment into your life. Part of that is your responsibility, but it’s also something that those in your life should be contributing to.

This ties into making sure that you’re making your needs and desires known to those in your life as they can’t possibly fulfill them unless you do. As much as you’ve healed it feels like this energy portal will bring some new clarity around how the past is still affecting your current decisions, especially when it comes to relationships. Use this so that you can truly free yourself and embrace the hope for what is to come.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.