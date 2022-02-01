Three zodiac signs whose friendships grow during the Moon conjunct Jupiter on February 2, 2022, will be delighted by how lucky they are.

There's never a better time to make friends and have fun than during Moon conjunct Jupiter, which brings out such a jovial side to our nature that good times simply cannot be prevented. We are down for the friendships, we are there for the fun. Finally, a truly great day can be shared.

Moon conjunct Jupiter works on the part of us that wants to see a better day. Because we decide that this day is going to be good, it becomes good.

This transit allows for manifestations of a kind nature. Friendships grow and blossom during the Moon conjunct Jupiter.

Three signs of the Zodiac will see their friendships grow and become next-level friendships. It's nice to have acquaintances, but it's really great to know we have people in our lives that we can call 'best friends forever.'

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Start To Grow During Moon Conjunct Jupiter Starting February 2, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are one of the friendliest signs of the Zodiac, but you need to trust and feel that you are respected in order to give out that kindness.

While you love having that one special friend to feel silly and secretive with, you certainly don't mind having a small group of friends with like-minded interests gathers around for fun and laughs.

You'll be experiencing this during the Moon conjunct Jupiter, as all of your friends feel similarly, and everyone seems to want to get together.

Whatever you end up doing, it will be communal and safe. There are no threats on this day, and all of your friendships will feel new and interesting.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

All you ever wanted is one friend who gets you, and you are fortunate enough to have that friend in your company, right now.

You've never wanted to share them, and they feel the same way about you, and because you meet on a certain level, you get exactly what you want and need from each other.

Moon conjunct Jupiter amplifies the love you share with this special person and gives you the feeling that in the end, it's just the two of you.

This is not a romantic-sexual partner, though there is definitely romance involved, however platonic it may be. This is the time when you come to realize just how important this person is to you, and how there's nothing better than friendship.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are someone who has a lot of good friends, and you honor and adore each one of them so much that it almost brings you to tears.

Moon conjunct Jupiter brings you right in touch with the gratitude you feel for this kind of absurd luck; how the heck did you get so lucky? Well, it's not luck, Sagittarius, it's that you want great people around you and so you go out of your way to make sure you are surrounded by them.

You have one or two exceptionally special friends and during this transit, your relationship with them will go beyond the standards and into the eternal bond zone. While wolves mate for life, you are friends for life. You're a die-hard friend and you choose well.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.