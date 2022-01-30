Love Horoscope For Monday January 31, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 31, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Aries

A fresh start in romance takes work and time. It can be both daunting to think about and exhilarating once you begin.

Keep your heart focused on the characteristics that form lasting romantic ties such as friendship, understanding, and mutual support of one another.

Taurus

It's time to ditch the pride, Taurus, sometimes a piece of humble pie in love is the best remedy for heartache.

Your heart will soften once you see both points of view. Take time to listen and to be receptive to others' feelings. A little empathy will go a long way.

Gemini

A spark could reignite a relationship that felt impossible to revive, but now things could start to show signs of promise one more time.

It's not easy to know if the hope you feel in your heart is true or fleeting. It's good to evaluate your feelings, but when your gut says to slow down and take things slowly, why not? Listen.

Cancer

Someone has caught your eye, and the feelings could be mutual Cancer.

A secret crush may not be ready to share how much you mean to them but sparks could be flying with someone you already know, perhaps a recent acquaintance or an older colleague.

You may get the admission soon enough, perhaps even this week.

Leo

Breaking up is hard to do, and when the New Moon hits your sector of commitment, you might feel ready to wipe away your tears and start over again.

Placing your heart on a shelf while it's still on the mend may be wise, but don't isolate yourself from friends and family who can be a great support during your healing process.

Virgo

Self-care is always a good thing when you're feeling lonely or struggling with romance blues.

A little early spring cleaning or an errand run can give your confidence a boost and a feeling of productivity. Who knows?

You might meet someone while out and about doing something that you enjoy.

Libra

Even if you live locally to your partner, it can feel as though you're in a long-distance romance this week.

There can be all sorts of unpredictability in schedules and obstacles that get in the way for a date or time together free of interruptions.

Try to make memories out of the moments you do get together, knowing that little bumps in the journey of love happen to the closest of couples.

Scorpio

If you're in the middle of a legal dispute, a turn of events may begin to manifest in the next few days.

An agreement can be made or perhaps a mentor or advisor will give advice that is good to consider, even if you're not ready to make a final decision just yet.

Sagittarius

No one likes to get the cold shoulder or the silent treatment but being ghosted or feeling isolated from someone you care about could take place over the next few days.

Silence may feel deadening but this does not necessarily mean ties are cut forever. It could simply imply that some me-time was needed. Focus on your own projects instead of waiting by the phone.

Capricorn

Moving in? A major decision regarding a purchase, such as a new family home or an apartment where you and a significant other are starting a new life together could be timely now that the New Moon takes place in your sector of personal property.

It's wise to have some sort of legal agreement to protect assets in place, even if you don't think it's needed in the future.

Aquarius

It's time to put things into perspective, and that includes putting yourself first.

What areas of your life have you neglected to take care of others or out of sheer busyness due to work? Now is a good time to reprioritize and do the things that are important to you.

Pisces

Set the past behind you, Pisces. There are certain things you cannot change. You can't change mistakes but you can apologize and ask how to make things right.

Although people, even those you love may hold grudges for a time, in your heart, you'll know that you did what you could to turn the relationship around.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.