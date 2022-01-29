Love Horoscope For Sunday January 30, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 30, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Aries

Good friends are worth their weight in gold as some personal and work-related restrictions affect your social life at this time.

Although, it may feel that the well has run dry when it comes to romance, be patient, Aries. Things will lighten up for you soon.

Taurus

Your need for affirmation from others may be strongly felt today, but self-confidence is where to focus your attention.

While your partner may not necessarily give you the compliments or encouragement that you need, foster self-love to bridge the gap.

Gemini

Disappointment in love can manifest today, but it’s nothing to alarm you.

You will know where you stand when it comes to a significant other.

You will be able to make decisions with greater clarity, and perhaps even feel thankful for bad news due to the end result being better than you had hoped for.

Cancer

It’s good to have someone you can confide in and share your deepest, darkest secrets to.

While you may still need time to heal from a breakup or the return of an ex who gave false hope, knowing you have a friend in your corner will be an encouragement to you.

Leo

A workplace romance could start this week, but there could be practical obstacles that keep things from becoming what you hope it will be.

This is not a time to get discouraged but wait. Difficulties pass and in the meantime, a friendship will develop.

Virgo

It’s the little things that add up to something special.

You will want to dedicate time and attention to fostering a healthy relationship with a significant other.

Focus on dating in a way that makes sense and try not to do more than what is realistic when it comes to making an impression on someone you are meeting for the first time.

Libra

A sudden romantic connection can take place this week, but the timing can feel all wrong.

That’s OK, remember that things often improve when you wait to see how things go.

Don’t close the door just yet until all the details have revealed themselves when it comes to a potential match.

Scorpio

Family matters can present themselves as obstacles to your relationship at this time.

It’s important for you to remember what matters most and to keep certain things away from judgment by not sharing more details than is necessary, especially with relatives who may be well intentioned but slightly judgmental toward your partner.

Sagittarius

Today’s perfect for running errands with your mate.

Focusing on the daily to do‘s and simple matters can be a great way to pass time and foster a security that is needed just before the New Moon takes place and your sector of communication.

Try to keep important conversations at bay unless you’re certain what it is that you want to talk about and why.

Capricorn

Invest in yourself as much as you do into your relationship with others.

Self love is contagious and when you shine brightly, your partner will be immediately drawn in and enjoy seeing the happiness you radiate from within.

Aquarius

Try not to be too hard on yourself Aquarius it can be easy to turn self-love into judgment.

For today, focus on the positive and remember that you are doing the best that you can with what you have and that is good enough.

Pisces

The past is on your mind as the Moon brings attention to your karma sector.

Today maybe a wonderful time for reflecting on the positive changes you have made in your love life.

But be careful not to venture to obsession about a particular ex you may have broken ties with for good reasons.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.