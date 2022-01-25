Love Horoscope For Wednesday January 26, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 26, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Aries

Work demands can pull your attention away from romance, even if your heart is involved. You may even wonder if you have time for love, Aries.

The truth is that you may have to make it happen — creatively.

Taurus

Faith in love can take a deep dive into the dark, but this won't last long. it's normal to feel despair about romance from time to time.

Every time your heart feels doubt or despair about your relationship, it grows stronger and more resilient when it rises back from ashes and learns from experience.

Gemini

You can't make demands of other people, Gemini, but you can love others unconditionally. Loving someone for who they are, where they are, is a gift that you give to yourself and to another.

It teaches you to care for a person without having a need to control and shows others that love does not have to come with strings attached.

Cancer

What is your thoughts and feelings about commitment? You may experience pangs of fear when it comes to being in a relationship with another person.

But, the desire to be free can help you to see that the safest place for you to be is in a union with someone who is OK with you being yourself, and they also returning authenticity in love.

Leo

It's easy to judge others but most of the time, Leo, you'll realize that your judgment is more about how you feel inside.

When you feel negative or that your patience is wearing thin because of a person's shortcomings, look at yourself. See if the matter begins with your own inner darkness.

Virgo

There's no need to rush good love. Good love is going to come to you when you're with the right person.

But to find the right person, Virgo, you also want to be that person for yourself and for others.

Libra

Relatives can come across as intrusive when worry gets the best of them, Libra.

Family can push their own agenda when worried about your love life, especially if you've recently gone through a breakup or are single.

Assure them that you've got things under control and can manage your relationships without any help.

Scorpio

Conversations can feel tense and even hard to navigate when retrograde Venus is at a critical degree in Capricorn.

You may easily see beyond the problems that you face with others, and perhaps sense motives without being told what they are.

Trust your intuition and don't let self-doubt undermine your confidence in saying what you feel or want to do.

Sagittarius

Venus is at a critical degree in Capricorn and this brings intensity to your sector of money and personal property, exhibited most in your love life.

Tread lightly in areas where decisions need to be made with regards to purchasing a home, renting a place, or picking up an expensive luxury item. If not on the same page, discuss or wait it out.

Capricorn

Trust yourself, Capricorn, especially when it comes to love.

You may not always know the right answers or what to do, but you can often figure it out when you believe in your heart and let it guide the way.

Aquarius

Release yourself from the past and don't allow judgment to stop you from discovering true love.

Your history made you into the person you are today. Your future can be as wonderful as you want it to be because of your wisdom, growth, and resilience.

Pisces

Friends are there for you when you need them to be, but if you don't let people know that you're hurting, how can they help?

Be open to the love and concern of others. Swallowing your pride and asking for their presence can be one of the greatest things you do for yourself this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.