3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Gets Found Out During The Moon Sextile Pluto Starting January 26, 2022

We have an interesting transit in Moon sextile Pluto, which happens on January 26, 2022. One of the things that tend to happen during this time is that people are somewhat compelled to tell the truth.

It's as if we want to get things off our chest so that we can either live with ourselves or simply live in peace. The truth sets us free, and as hard as it may be to tell the truth, at times, once the affair gets revealed, all that's left is freedom. No more having to uphold and list one's own lies.

Secret affairs don't stand a chance during Moon sextile Pluto. This is where the big reveal takes place, as if it's a magic act that's been fooling people all along, and then, poof! All is known and nothing is secret.

How this secret affair becomes outed will be up to you, as you may very well be the person in the affair that simply can't stand keeping a secret any longer. We all have secrets, and some don't sit well, especially when those secrets come along with guilt complexes.

Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Gets Found Out Moon Sextile Pluto on January 26, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only thing that appeals to you about keeping your secret affair a secret is that you really aren't into the whole confrontation challenge. You're already on alert and ready to go to battle, where you'll end up gaslighting your partner so that you can feel better about yourself when your secret affair is revealed.

Moon sextile Pluto has you feeling both the need to keep things secret AND the need to blow the secret wide open and let the cards fall where they may. In the end, you'll confess, but you'll also blame, demand, and defend yourself above and beyond the call of duty. You're nothing if not dramatic, Aries. Over the top, as per usual.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Oops, you did it again, Libra. You played with someone's heart. And now, you're caught in a lie, thanks to the twisted cosmic action that comes along with Moon sextile Pluto. You've been cheating on several people with several other people, all of whom have no idea the other exists.

Then, during this transit, someone blows your cover and all your lies become revealed - much much much to your horror. And what will you do? You'll play it cool, as if none of these people really meant anything to you, anyway. There's even a good chance that you'll stick with one of them, probably the one who has the most money. Do you care that you break hearts? Not a wink, Libra. Not a wink.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't need to be told how your secret affair is going to be found out about because you already know: you're going to admit to it and own the pain and damage you've caused by keeping this love affair a secret. This is because during Moon sextile Pluto, you can't help yourself.

You are a truth-teller. You can't stand living a lie, and you can't stand telling lies. Yet you have been telling lies and now the burden of those lies is making you explode. And so, you explode. You confess to your deeds and what happens next is up to you and the person you have confessed to. While honesty is the best policy, cheating on a mate is never really applauded.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.