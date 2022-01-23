One Card Tarot Reading For January 24, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, January 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Don't compare yourself to others. It's so easy to see how well someone is doing, but you do not know the struggles behind the scenes.

Focus on your own life and what it is that you bring to the table to make your own dreams come true.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

What really matters to you, Taurus? Are you concerned about having enough money to help others or to provide a sense of security for your immediate family? Get clear on what your big 'why' is.

It's going to be helpful for you to know so when you start to lose steam or momentum you can remind yourself of it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Gemini, why are you acting as though tomorrow won't come? Don't you think that haste is going to lead to regret? You are smarter than that.

The only and best person to compete with yourself. Who cares when you get where you're going, as long as when you do, it's for the right reasons.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is so special and it should be protected. Cherish your time with the person who makes your life complete.

Don't withhold saying you love them when you do and you already know that they feel the same way that you do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You have been looking for the right person to come along and give you love and care.

It's so hard to meet a soulmate, but there's a partner entering your life willing and ready to comfort you and bring you support, love and joy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Virgo, you have a strong tendency to want to do everything by yourself, but this is not going to last. You're losing steam and it's almost selfish to avoid the people in your life who would do anything to make it easier on you.

Asking isn't going to make you look weak. It's going to bring you close to the people you love and who love you, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Take courage, Libra. So, life took a turn in a direction that you didn't expect it to. This does not mean you're a failure.

It means that you're a person who tried with all your heart to succeed and to build a dream. There's no shame in that, in fact, it makes you one of the bravest people of all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Don't dismiss a person who you think isn't smarter or as experienced as you are. Just because they seem to have information about things in life you don't understand doesn't make them stupid or naive.

Be open-minded. Here their story. You may be surprised at what you learn and how much this ends up helping you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have to push and be assertive at times. You don't expect handouts, right? So, when it's your turn or you feel that you can be helpful or of service, speak up.

You will never know what the potential of a situation can be until you ask.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Time heals wounds but it also matters what it is that you do with it.

It's OK to cry, Capricorn. It's all right to say that you are sad and that you don't know how you'll overcome these negative feelings. What's not fair to you or to your spiritual growth is to deny that you've been hurt and that you are grieving.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

No one really gets away with doing wrong.

They may have the appearance of no consequences or even winning, but there is a thing called karma and it does show up to bring balance to the situation.

All things in the darkness eventually do come to the light. You may not witness it, but you can bet on it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Sometimes people leave your life without saying goodbye. They may have their reasons for ghosting but that will not make it hurt any less.

You may never get closure, Pisces, and this was not about you or anything you did. Certain individuals just do others wrong and there's no way to predict it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.