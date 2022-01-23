What makes this transit, Moon in Scorpio, so interesting is that it's very uniquely Scorpio in so much as what it produces in terms of emotional need. What's meant here is that it's very much a Scorpio thing to be in hot pursuit of a person, an idea, a goal...you name it.

Scorpio likes the chase, and oftentimes they like the chase much better than they like the capture.

With Moon in Scorpio as our main influence during this time, we'll be looking at a lot of 'inaccessible' love. We may fall in love with someone who doesn't even know we exist.

We may decide that a certain person out there needs to be 'ours', even if they are with someone else. We will feel the need to pursue and conquer, all the while knowing that on some level our pursuit is mere fantasy.

Just knowing we can't have someone may be enough impetus for certain zodiac signs to want those people even more. It's very human to become defiant when we're told 'No.' Moon in Scorpio urges us to pursue in the face of the impossible.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have During The Moon In Scorpio, January 24 - 26, 2022

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Of all the zodiac signs, you are particularly subject to the influence of the Moon in Scorpio, and this will play out in your life as you making a move to seduce someone who has shown very little interest in you. You don't even know if you want this person, but you crave the victory of knowing you CAN seduce them.

The trick is to make this a reality, because under this transit, you may not get what you want, and that's going to come as a serious ego blow. You always believe you can seduce your way through life. It's kind of a Scorpio thing, and you don't always care what people think of you in this regard.

You just like knowing yourself as a master of seduction, and during this transit, you may want to take your expectations down a bit.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's a psychological reason why you chase after love that cannot happen; it's because you really don't want anything to happen. You like kidding yourself, seriously, but you do. You enjoy the idea of falling in love with someone ideal, yet your love of freedom lets you know that you really don't want much more out of this person other than to fantasize about them.

Moon in Scorpio will have you feeling head over heels for some distant person.

You'll endure the jabs of those in your life who love to criticize your choices, but you know what you're in for — the fantasy. In your mind, if that super cute Korean actor is worth fawning over, then so be it. That person is all yours at least in your mind.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

On occasion, you do like to tease yourself with the idea that the person whom you are obsessed with, on some level, feels you 'out there' in the world, even though they have no clue as to who you are. This is the Moon in Scorpio influence taking your dreams of love a step further into fantasyland.

You want to take it seriously. You believe that if you could love a person from such a distance, and so well, that a live meeting between the two of you would be fireworks-worthy. Moon in Scorpio makes you think you can have the person you want, which is a little dark and deceptive because you can't have that person no matter how hard you try.

