3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Turn Toxic During Moon Trine Mars, Starting January 20, 2022

Moon trine Mars, the transit that defines our day on January 20, 2022, is about to deliver a head full of ghosts and a hostile attitude to boot.

What's meant by this is that during this time, it's going to be difficult to see the positive side of things, especially if there's anything going wrong with our present romantic relationships.

This is a time where enablers will enable, and lovers will turn on each other. Bad habits are supported and enforced and caution is thrown into the breeze.

If you thought you spotted some bad behavior in your partner before, you can't even imagine how bad that behavior is going to be during Moon trine Mars.

And that goes for you, too, as you might very well be the hostile force within the partnership. Are you the toxic factor in your relationship?

Are you enabling your partner's toxic behavior simply because you're too afraid to rock the boat? It doesn't get better unless you both make an effort to do something about it. So the question is... will you?

Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Turn Toxic During Moon Trine Mars Starting January 20, 2022



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The one thing your partner doesn't seem to have the strength or stomach for is your outrageous claims and accusations. If you wanted a one-sided relationship where all you do is scream to a silent listener, then you certainly succeeded, and please do not kid yourself by saying that this is what you wanted.

You know this isn't what you wanted. Moon trine Mars may very well just wake you up so that you can take responsibility for your own actions and behavior. You're not being fair and your partner is slinking into obscurity because they are now too afraid to speak their mind.

You've turned this relationship into a control freak fear zone. Pure toxic bullying. You proud? Wake up, Aries. Take responsibility.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only Moon trine Mars weren't in the sky, then you could go on in your happy little state of ignorance, where both you and your partner get to abuse each other, while taking it.

You've gone from happy, kind, respectful people to nagging, demanding loveless types who simply exist in each other's lives to keep yourselves from being alone.

The love is there, but it's so underneath the toxic behavior and lack of true communication that you'd hardly notice it anymore.

You're phoning in your relationship and so are they, and while you both don't want to look at it that way, it is what it is. Toxic and repressed.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

That pivot in the relationship, where things seem to be flowing in a bad way, rather than in a good one?

That's Moon trine Mars awakening you and telling you to take a stand before it's too late. The honeymoon is over, Scorpio, and SO WHAT?

Life is like that. It's not all skipping through the rainbows and falling into a pile of happy leaves, where you and your lover deluxe make passionate love.

Now you're at the real-life part of the relationship and you're starting to get a little too judgmental about things.

Did you really expect this love affair to be continuous sunshine and light? Wake up and play the game as it is meant to be played.

That means take the good with the bad, and stop killing the relationship with your toxic expectations. You're just bringing everything down.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.