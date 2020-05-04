6 Zodiac Signs Who Enjoy Playing Mind Games

Mind games show off their intellect and cunning.

There are people in this world who thrive from playing mind games, thinking it’s fun to toy with someone's head and not caring about consequences.

Why would you continue doing something when you know you're causing confusion and pain? Well, these people play mind games because it makes them feel smart and keeps their mind occupied.

The trouble is that mind games are dishonest, rarely fun, and often cruel to do. Mind games aren’t going to help you build a strong foundation for a relationship. It may be amusing for a while, but at what point is it enough?

Unfortunately, there are a few select zodiac signs in astrology who truly enjoy playing mind games and being in control of the situation.

When it’s so important to be clever and it gets to the point where it’s no longer fun, do you stop or do you keep on doing it? You can try to spark that initial thrill, but you’ll never get it back; the longer you continue, the more damage you do.

While it’s one thing to play hard to get, it's another convincing your opponent that you despise them. But mind games must be satisfying on some level or so many people wouldn’t be into them.

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It may seem as if Scorpio was made for mind games because they're brilliant, intuitive, and manipulative. But once you add their secretiveness, you have the perfect combination for mind games.

Scorpios are good at getting people to do what they want. Manipulation may go against their need for honesty, but it's difficult for them not to employ it when they face obstacles in getting what they want. If Scorpio is seeking revenge, their best tactic is taking advantage of their skills.

2. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries love competition of any kind, and they want to win every game — especially mind games. If there was a gold medal for playing hard to get, Aries would win it every time.

They are impulsive and like to take risks, even if they lose out on a potentially great relationship. Aries are confident, and they know they're worth the effort. If there wasn't a chase, it wouldn't be any fun. But the harder the challenge, the more engaged this zodiac sign will be.

3. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are very smart, and they'll use any opportunity to show how intelligent and clever they are. They can be dangerous because of their indifference to how their actions may affect someone emotionally.

It's not that Aquarius is deliberately cruel, it's that they get caught up in the game and get arrogant. When confronted about their game-playing, Aquarius may simply detach and wait for all the emotions to cool down before attempting any apology.

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus like to test people to see if they're trustworthy enough to be in their life. You may not realize that you're being tested as it happens, but you may feel confused when Taurus does one thing but says another, or seems to contradict what they told you 10 minutes ago.

This zodiac sign is down to earth, but that doesn't mean they can't be calculating when it suits them. If you feel uncomfortable or try to confront them, Taurus will just dig their heels in and continue until they're satisfied they have enough information to make a decision.

5. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may not realize that Gemini is playing mind games with you until after they've ended. You don't know you're being manipulated when Gemini compares you to one of their exes, or makes promises they don't have the ability to keep.

It's all fun... until it's not. Geminis can use their words to manipulate you, and what may appear to be an innocuous line is really a set-up for something else. Geminis are extremely skilled in mind games when they want to be.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are the kind of super-smart people who love a good mental challenge, even if it takes the form of a mind game. They're analytical, watchful, and can be very focused on the details. Virgos love to be the smartest person in the room, and they will stoop to mind games to prove it.

Sometimes you may feel judged or like Virgo doesn't approve of you, but when you ask them, they say you're imagining it. They make you feel the need to second-guess yourself on what you thought you knew.

