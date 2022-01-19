3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 20, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on January 20, 2022, and one reason why is the Moon.

It would be hard to put our finger on the main aggressor today, but it would probably be Moon in Virgo, which will mess around with the minds of a few of the signs here. Support that mess with Moon trine Mars, and that mess turns hostile.

Throw Moon opposite Jupiter into the soup and we're looking at harsh judgments, destructive outcomes, and bitter resentments. Wow, who could ask for more?

January 20 is probably a good day to not get involved with people. That's right, just plain old people, because, for certain signs of the Zodiac, people are going to be the problem. We're either going to think they are worthless, or interior, or just plain in our way. Best to keep to your own today.

Also, know this, things will be blown out of proportion today; negative things. So, it's also not the kind of day to take things too seriously. Then again, taking things too seriously is what the day is going to be about for some of us.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On January 20, 2022



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Hi again, it's Day Two for you, and having a rough day. Yeah, this week has plenty in store for you. Remember how yesterday you didn't have the patience to endure a certain someone's antics?

Well, today you get to come down hard on them, and in doing so, you'll feel extra crappy.

If only yelling at someone could make you feel better. Alas, it never does. It just ends up showing that you have no patience and that you aren't up for understanding what another person is going through.

It's a lack of empathy day for you, Aries. Let's just...sensitivity is not in your wheelhouse, especially when it comes to other people's lives.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only Virgo transits put you in the power, but they don't. It's that simple. Oh, sure, you'll feel strong - but it will be the kind of strength that makes you the enemy.

Your power of negativity is so great that you shut people down for simply existing.

You are not open to hearing anyone's complaints today, and if those complaints even slightly refer to your behavior, you have no problem walking away mid-sentence.

You do not want to hear how you can improve, and you absolutely deny the idea that you could possibly be anything less than perfect. If you looked at that concept, you'll fall apart, and so, you ignore, deny and refuse.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You start this day out ready for conflict; you just feel it in your bones. You know it's coming.

And, because your will is so strong, you manifest your destiny as a crappy day. You have zero problems with pulling away from society, which is exactly what you won't be able to do today.

You'll be sucked into so many people-related vortexes that you'll wonder why you even got out of bed. Expect arguments with your pets. Expect turmoil at the workplace. Expect one thing above all: to not be understood, verbatim. Today is not working.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.