Moon opposite Pluto is one of those transits that provides insight into our own lives, and this is possibly what effects the three zodiac signs whose relationships fall apart starting January 16, 2022.

It's the kind of transit that lets us see what we might not have seen before, and many times, what we see displeases us. But not only that, what we may see are the fault lines within our own romantic relationships...and how those lines are about to crack apart.

This is the season for breakups due to misunderstandings as well as long experienced resentments. Moon opposite Pluto doesn't only allow us insight. It encourages endings and completions.

This dark Pluto energy doesn't want us to remain too long in one situation; it presses us to make that change happen, and by showing us the uglier face of the relationship we are presently in.

If there's an issue between couples especially couples of certain signs of the Zodiac, then those issues will be the straw that breaks the camel's back, so to speak. What arises now is what will be the key element in the break-up that will follow. And for some, this is the time where your relationships falls apart.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During The Moon Opposite Pluto Starting January 16, 2022



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have tried very hard to maintain the relationship you are presently in, but it's come to a point where you are starting to lose interest. You cannot be the only person in this relationship who is trying, and you notice with much greater detail now that your partner is slacking when it comes to putting in effort.

Moon opposite Pluto has you thinking that maybe you'd do better without this person in your life. After all, there's just so much you can do, and without the help of the person who is supposed to love you, you're about ready to throw the towel in.

You followed your heart and went with your passion, and all it's gotten you, at this point, is a dull relationship that you no longer wish to service.



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You never really feel like there's anything you can't handle but when there's someone else involved, and they are calling the shots, you feel both oppressed and out of control. Moon opposite Pluto takes the control out of your hands and leaves you with a feeling of neurosis and confusion.

You are no longer sure you even know the person you're in a relationship with, and this revelation comes as a shock to you. Suddenly, they are the ones in control of you, and you do not like that one little bit.

You will try to resolve any issues between the two of you, and yet, you'll go nowhere. In conclusion, you'll decide that perhaps it's best to walk away from this relationship, as it feels more like a control issue, rather than a romantic situation.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The way Moon opposite Pluto is going to affect you personally is in the fact that it will bring to mind all you cannot do. You will feel blocked, unable to express yourself, and your partner has changed and they are no longer enamored by you.

Your charm and glamor no longer seem to affect them, and you are losing steam when it comes to holding tight to this person. At one point, this person wanted to give you the world, now it seems that all they want is to get you out of their lives, and, they're going about it in very passive-aggressive ways.

You wish they'd just come out with it already, but they are somewhat of a coward, and during this transit, they are basically waiting for you to make the first destructive move towards an official end.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda