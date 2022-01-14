One Card Tarot Reading For January 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, January 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Conflict can be so unsettling that you start to feel as though you are unable to begin again.

Fear is a huge inhibitor of your life after a traumatic event, and you'll want to be sure to not only make changes that help you to feel braver but also give you a sense of control over your life. Baby steps.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

There's a time for every season, and it's good to enjoy the pleasures of life and to embrace the fun and laughter you have been given a chance to experience.

There's no reason to wear a frown on your face all of the time. If others feel a bit uncomfortable with your carefree nature, that's on them. This is a time just for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

False beliefs are inhibitors of truth. You grew up believing certain things, and then suddenly you learn, you grow, and you adapt. Test what you think to see if it really is accurate.

You might change your mind and take on an entirely new point of view. You won't know until you explore a little bit. Give yourself permission to do that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Believe in the possibilities, Cancer. Good things come to those who are mentally open to receive.

So, don't speak words of denial that block your blessings. Instead, speak words of anticipation. See it in your mind. It's all already yours.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

So you made a few mistakes. You didn't discern a situation well, and boom, there was nothing else to do but clean up the mess.

You might be feeling down about it, but you are human. There's a lesson behind all of this madness. Learn it, and move on.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

When you rush into something without really giving the consequences careful consideration you do yourself a disservice.

You take a risk of falling back into the same old pattern that you just moved out of a bit of go. You're anxious to get started, but remember that you have to be aware; this is the ticket to your future success.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

No one really enjoys fighting with another person. Fear might make you afraid to face the conflict head-on. Your heart hurt and fatigue from the inner pain you are experiencing can cloud vision.

But, the thing is that you are much stronger and capable than you realize. You are going to survive and come out on the other side better than ever before.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

So, you're feeling confused. It's OK not to know all the answers. You might have to figure things out yet, but that does not mean you're facing the impossible.

It just means that you're at a point in your life where the beginning is uncertain and your life is starting over again. But, this time, you get to write the story your way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have done the homework, weigh your pros and cons.

You have thought through all options and now, it's time for you to choose. When the time is right and everything in your heart says go, listen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Don't sit around hoping for your great idea to happen. It's your time to make a move.

You will only start to see the fruit of your efforts after you start to take initiative. This is your moment to shine.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Why are you waiting? What makes you hesitate right now?

If you continue to think that someone else will do the work for you, you will be disappointed. You may not believe in yourself, but it's time that you do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.