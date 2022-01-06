Love Horoscope For Friday January 7, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 7, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, January 07, 2022.

Aries

Your need for respect continues to develop, especially while Venus is combust the Sun in Capricorn. Capricorn energy is about respect, career, and the public's perception of who you are.

For you Aries, you learn that romance is a combination of strength and weakness. So, find the right balance between expressing the two when you're in a relationship with someone you love.

Taurus

The Sun and Venus work closely together in your sector of beliefs, and with Venus's light drowned out by the strength of the Sun you have an opportunity to step back and evaluate things without becoming overly emotional.

This is a great day for you to consider your fears and what you really believe love is meant to be, and to challenge any false ideas or expectations where you become let down by others.

Gemini

Venus in the eighth solar house is about secrets, shared resources, rebirth, and death matters, but while she is retrograde in Capricorn it's a time of introspection and evaluation.

Use the day to review things that you need to have in place to care for your loved ones, and to ensure that you're able to be there for others when they need you the most.

Cancer

With the Sun and Venus retrograde in your sector of commitments, you find yourself having some important choices to make, and you may find that your love life is more visible to others and to yourself than what you had anticipated.

If you have recently just started to date someone, this could be a time to make an announcement about your relationship status change. If you are just getting comfortable maybe talk about how to make it official with your significant other.

Leo

Take time for people you love, Leo. Life is more than the work you do.

You can easily get tied up in all the to-do's about life and forget that there are other things that matter like love, friendship, romance, and being with people who simply want the pleasure of your time and presence.

Virgo

Love is about relating, and when you have a chance to get to know someone better, even after years of being together it can go a long way.

A little bit of romance can go a long way. It doesn't have to be an expensive night out or a big event. Plan something simple where you are able to focus on your partner or friend and get to know each other.

Libra

Family can get in the way of your love life. Opinions, needs, and wants can sometimes take up so much of your time that it's hard to spend moments with your significant other.

You may find it hard to pick which matter to focus on or how to split your time between your partner and your significant other.

Scorpio

Words are so hard to say when your ego becomes burdened with pride and overshadows your love.

With Venus combust the Sun in your sector of communication, be aware of how you may view yourself more highly than you ought to and forget that your friend or partner has feelings too.

Sagittarius

You love adventure and there's no risk to great for you to take on when your heart is involved. So, why stick to the same old when you can try new things?

Don't hide your pain behind buying things or shopping. Do something else with your time and resources. Help someone else in need. Volunteer or do something charitable to help pets in your local community.

Capricorn

What are your priorities lately? Love can often feel like a shifting of your attention and focus between one life urgency to another.

Right now, there can be so many things crying out for your attention, but with the Sun and Venus conjunct in your zodiac sign, one of the most important lessons to reflect on is how to be sure that you don't tend to the world while neglecting yourself.

Aquarius

Why are you letting the past dictate your love life now? It's not really good to compare a past lover to someone or something you think you want now.

The truth is you've grown and you have moved beyond what you experienced before. The future is always evolving, and it changes with you, as does love.

Pisces

Your friends keep you honest, and when you are not sure where things are going in your relationship, check-in with a friend to explore your feelings.

You may not know what you will say or what might come from the conversation but, a safe person you trust is a great place to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.