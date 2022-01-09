One Card Tarot Reading For January 10, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, January 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You might never imagine that a painful experience you went through would be the one thing that makes you unique to another person.

But, Aries, there are certain experiences you will have that create you into a person with depth, character, and soul, that is not replicable in any other way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You might not always know the right answer, but you can be that person who listens and reads between the lines for a friend.

Nothing in life is 100 percent sure, but having a friend who is able to be beside you through good and bad times is unquestionably better than going it alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You have been working for so long to gain certain skills and knowledge, and it can feel startling to finally be working independently of anyone's supervision.

This is your time to shine, Gemini. Don't worry if you make mistakes while on a new job or in a role you've grown into. You'll learn as you go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

When someone treats you without any regard for your feelings, it can be one of the hardest emotions to process.

The bottom line is that you are the person who teaches people to respect you. You have to be the one who also teaches you to respect yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, Reversed

You cannot manifest someone's love, and just as no one can make you feel a certain way, sometimes you have to come to the place where you accept that this is the way it is.

Friendship is an option and you get the best of both worlds — them in your life without any strings attached.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

It's not enough to avoid toxic people to find your happiness.

Joy is everywhere if you search for it. Sometimes you have to borrow the happiness of others and surround yourself with people who are content with their life. And, before you know it, you'll have a smile on your face and see the good in your own life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Write. Journal. Give yourself permission to just read and find solace in the simple pleasures a quiet evening at home can bring.

End the day early. Curl up on the sofa and treat yourself to a new book and some tea. Give yourself time to just unwind and relax.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What have you been thinking about lately? Perhaps the week has led you to a new place of thought that you have never gone before.

You are rediscovering yourself. Don't brush your boredom aside by playing a game or picking up the phone to scroll social media. Ponder. It's good to think.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are so close to the finish line, and even though it's not always easy to push through, you've got this Sagittarius.

Buried in your heart is the energy you need to survive, thrive and come out the other side as victorious.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

An important message may be delivered to you, and even though there may be words you preferred not to hear, a true friend does not leave you without the truth.

So, listen to their love as much as you hear what they are saying. Try not to take offense but instead choose to become aware.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You have been retreating from the world for too long, and now it's time to get back into the swing of things.

You know that you are ready to hang out more with friends and to socialize. You've been trying to avoid certain scenarios, but with a little caution, venture back into the world safely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

When your inner voice is silent and your imagination seems to be blank, it's time to do something completely different than what you are doing each day.

You have to mix it up a little bit to create a spark. Go for a walk. Watch a new movie. Talk with an old friend whom you've lost touch with. Try to see the world through someone else's eyes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.