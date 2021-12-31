Love Horoscope For Saturday January 1, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 1, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, January 01, 2022.

Aries

What heart wound is still there for you to heal? You grow from all experiences where love is involved.

You gained insight from your unique experiences last year, and not only does this strengthen your character, but when others discover your resilience, they grow by your example on bravery and risk when falling in love.

Taurus

What is holding you back from experiencing love in all its beauty and wonder?

You might be looking at the obstacles, the can't, and the things that limit you from feeling happy and expressive.

But, try to redirect your attention toward the good instead of focusing on what 'could happen'.

Gemini

Friendships that go wrong can foster mixed emotions about trust, and these feelings can translate into love without you realizing it.

Give others a chance to prove themselves worthy of your affection, but whatever you do, don't hold someone accountable for mistakes they didn't make because someone else did.

Cancer

When the person you love breaks trust and talks about you behind your back, it hurts so much when you find out.

You might not be able to go back to the innocence that you felt before but if you truly want to work the relationship out, find out why they felt they could not be honest with you.

Leo

Secrets can be divisive, but they can also be bonding. Share yours openly when you've found a person you feel you can trust and they trust you too.

Let a person witness your pain and help you to see that the world is a healing place.

Virgo

So many things can threaten the integrity of your relationship. From responsibilities, finances, and even your expectations.

If you feel like your relationship is starting to grow apart, don't take these things personally. You are not your problem, and you as a couple can figure things out.

Libra

A balanced relationship starts with a balanced sense of self. It's so easy to let the holidays throw your life out of its routine, and this can trickle down to your relationship.

But, with the year starting fresh, it's the perfect time to get back into the swing of things and reconnect with the person you love.

Scorpio

Disappointment can ruin and hinder a sense of intimacy.

Your expectations of love can be mix-matched and this can be hard for you to understand or know how to manage.

But with Chiron transitting your sector of romance, it's a great day to work on defining what passion looks like to you with your partner to meet each other's needs in a fresh way.

Sagittarius

Chiron is at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of home, and this is such a special time of healing for your love life.

Problems may come up from the past that relate to your family of origin, but these memories are learning opportunities to help you deepen your understanding of one another, and grow in empathy and compassion.

Capricorn

Chiron is at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of communication. and there's a risk to saying hurtful words, without being able to take them back.

Be cautious about what you say when angry and try not to act reactively even if someone else pushes your buttons.

Aquarius

Chiron is at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of money, and some insecurity about where you fit in and how you are received by others may be felt.

Differences between how you and your significant other spend your money (or save it) can be a trigger today. Compromises can be made, but cautiously. Hurt feelings can come up and be hard to express.

Pisces

Chiron is at a critical degree in the zodiac sign of Aries, your sector of identity, and grief over lost love may manifest today even when you're having a fun time out with friends or in the true spirit of celebrating a new year.

It's so easy to get lost in old memories with Chiron in Aries, and the disruption of your peace causes confusion. Today, spend a little bit of time getting reacquainted with why things didn't work out to feel more aligned with your heart and the direction your life is headed again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.