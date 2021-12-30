Love Horoscope For Friday December 31, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 31, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Aries

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, bringing protection to your sector of reputation.

And, Aries, there may be some backbiting or gossip going around by someone who you used to love, but don't let that cause you worry today. Enjoy yourself and let the new year bring you a reason to feel joy. This too will pass.

Taurus

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn bringing you protection in the area of your beliefs.

The last year may have challenged your belief in unconditional love, and you are a bit jaded at times. But this is a time for healing. You'll recover from what's disappointed you, and feel stronger again soon.

Gemini

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn bringing focus to your sector of secrets, and sometimes you just need a friend who sees into your heart.

Today, a friend will not only hear your dark side but know that you are a whole person, someone worthy of love for all that you are, not just what they want for you to be.

Cancer

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and it's time for you to nurture an aspect of your relationship, especially a marriage or romantic partnership.

Of course, you may have not been perfect all of the time in 2021, and now with hope in your heart, you can hit the reset button and plan to do better. You can love the way you truly want to.

Leo

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and this is a wake-up call to act with intention. What type of life do you want to have, Leo? Where do you see your future headed?

If you want a relationship, or want to get out of one, your actions and words will need to align so that you can create the momentum you need to move things forward.

Virgo

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn activating your sector of romance, and what positive energy this is for your life.

You may be pleasantly surprised by something romantic happening in your life.

If you don't want to wait for someone to gift you flowers or charm you with a sweet note, treat yourself to an item that brings you joy and happiness.

Libra

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and this brings positive blessings to your home and also to your family.

You might hear news of a pregnancy, engagement, or someone in your extended family can reveal that they are planning to make a change that you've hoped to see.

Scorpio

Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your communication sector.

This is a wonderful time to talk about the future, to drop hints about how you feel to someone you've got a crush on, especially if you've been hoping to go on a date.

Sagittarius

Something financial that is helpful and useful is coming your way, Sagittarius.

A financial gift can come to you while Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

This can be the equivalent of seed money that helps you to prepare for a home. You might find a new job that brings benefits to your family's needs. You asked for it, now look for it.

Capricorn

While it may have felt that no one was truly noticing you, things start to change.

You have more attention coming to you than you can handle as Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of identity.

This could lead to a few date invites or an ex coming back into your life to try and start something new again.

Aquarius

Sometimes people who you thought were good for you, aren't anymore. The big reveal happens when Juno spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of enemies.

This planet can help you to put things into perspective and stop feeling like you're on the begging side of the stick when it comes to love.

Pisces

Love is in the air, Pisces, and this is much more beautiful than you had imagined it could be.

A spark that turns into more can happen during Juno in your sector of friendships.

This can be a true surprise, but one that you may have suspected was possible because the love had been felt for a long time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.