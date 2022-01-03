One Card Tarot Reading For January 4, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, January 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Today, you may find that the laws of fairness do not play in the way that you believe they should. For this reason, Aries, try to treat others in a way that you wished the world to be — just to balance out the scales of the day's energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

You're on the way up, Taurus. You are working hard to hit all the goals you set for yourself this new year. And, even though it's hard to stay focused at times, you're slaying it without missing a beat.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Think creatively, even when someone is trying to confuse you today. People may not even know that their lack of focus or disruption throws off the schedule. Be clear when you have to bow out to attend to other obligations. They will understand.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Sometimes clarity comes a little later than is expected. The reason this happens is so you can learn to become comfortable with silence and accept life on its own terms. It builds character.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

A group project can be tougher than you had anticipated. In these moments, be patient. Your kindness during tough moments is always welcomed and never forgotten.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

The universe can seem to be silent on a problem you need answers to. There are times when there are no answers at all, only love and acceptance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have the upper hand today. Use your advantages to benefit the greater good. People appreciate when you take responsibility and do not abuse it... and so does karma.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Your inner voice may not speak because the details are unclear. This does not mean that you have been forgotten. It may mean you already know the answer and all you have to do is act in faith.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

People are not always going to agree with your reasoning, and that's OK. There are moments when it's best to agree to disagree and to part in separate ways on the topic. Some discussions just cannot be had, even among friends.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

It's time to step out into the world to be heard. Your voice matters. Be an advocate about something you believe in passionately.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

To think independently, you need to know yourself well. It's good to spend time alone and become comfortable in your own skin. There is nothing wrong with needing the space to do that, so ask for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

There are many moving parts, and for this reason, it's not always easy to know which path to take. Don't rush things. The world can wait.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.