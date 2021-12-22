3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 23, 2021

As we are near the Christmas holiday, we’re driven today to follow our hearts and make changes for the sake of love.

Under the Leo Moon, during Capricorn season, we are feeling more motivated to connect with our hearts deeply as this sign rules this part of ourselves.

While the holidays are always an important time for gathering with friends and family, this year they have a special meaning.

Leo wants us to not just participate in all the festivities but to be able to connect with those or even that one special person that our hearts feel deep emotions for.

With our Cap Sun that we’re still becoming accustomed to after our exploratory season in Sag, we’re okay with knowing that we will have to work for what matters most to us.

The holidays may come every year, but it doesn’t mean that they’re all the same and this year thanks to so many important astrological influences like the final of three Saturn Uranus squares that we’re building towards, just hits all of us differently.

We’re tired of putting off for another day what we want to pursue today.

But maybe, more importantly, we’ve become tired of our own excuses; of our own way of living where everything gets done except the things and time with those that matter most.

This Leo Moon energy is what propels us forward into the final Saturn Uranus square that will be exact tomorrow, on Christmas Eve.

Saturn comes to remind us of the restrictions and rules that we live by, while Uranus is trying to free us from just that.

Together these planets may make it very apparent to us where in our lives we are giving it away, but ultimately and like always love will win.

Because we can only deny our hearts for so long.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 23, 2021

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The trick to self-growth is to become more of who we truly are and not less. A big part of this is learning how to make healthier decisions, not just for our bodies or minds, but for our hearts as well. While Venus in Cap is moving through your sixth house of health, you will be drawn to focus on these areas.

Your heart is your energetic center. It’s the space that guides you, that is your internal barometer for those people that are meant for you or not. But like our bodies, if there is an illness present, then we can’t do those things we normally would.

The same is true for our hearts. With your emotions highlighted by the Moon traversing your sign, today will be a day to feel all the warmth and fuzzies. Sometimes you may try to play it cool but deep down you know your truth and you know ultimately how you feel-the difference just comes in whether you act on it or not.

During this Venus in Cap retrograde, you’ll have the opportunity to reflect more deeply on how you can make better and healthier decisions in love. This doesn’t just have to do with those you choose to partner with, but also how you show up within those connections yourself.

With Saturn in Aqua hitting your seventh house of relationships though there could be some interesting fireworks in store for you today and even tomorrow. Just remember that while growth is supposed to help us become more ourselves, so is love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While there’s been so much astrology around Sag and Cap lately, it’s time to be reminded of what the purpose of this season is for you. Leo lights of your eleventh house of the community today prompting you to want to connect with others and to truly feel like part of something bigger than just yourself.

This is a great transit if you’re heading home for the holidays or even to gatherings later in the day. You will want to be more social and will be more inclined to put yourself out there in new and exciting ways.

With Venus in Cap moving through your fourth house of home and family during this retrograde, not only does it mean that you could find new ways of relating with family members that things were previously strained with, but you could also find yourself going through changes in the romantic front as well.

Remember that everything that we go through is supposed to make us better and if it’s not, then we have to ask ourselves why and then be ready to be really honest about the answer.

Saturn in Aqua is building to hit a transit affecting your fifth house of pleasure tomorrow, so today you may start to reflect more deeply on what are the parts of your life that bring you the greatest happiness. Just remember not just to make time for fun, but also for love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This likely has been an intense time for you recently but today you should be able to provide a bit of clarity and even gratitude for where you are on your journey. Leo is going to be activating your second house of value which means that today there will be a feeling of even being grateful for those things that didn’t work out because you can see a greater purpose within it.

While that aspect of gratitude will be high today, it is important to remember that this Venus retrograde will be hitting your seventh house of relationships for the next month. While this means that a lot likely can and will be up for change, it doesn’t have to necessarily be chaotic.

This even ties in with Leo in your second house, when we are able to be grateful for all of our experiences that we’ve had, then regardless of how they ultimately end. Today is going to bring a greater sense of peace even to family gatherings.

You will be more likely to be able to let the past be the past and see the joy in the relationships that you have now. This also will allow you to see the good, even in those relationships that you know ultimately must end. All of this will help you feel that the true spirit of the season truly is gratitude.

