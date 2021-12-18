3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 19, 2021

With the Sun in Sagittarius (still) and the Moon in Cancer, let's just put it this way: this day WANTS to be a good one but keeps falling short of the goal.

For a few of us zodiac signs, we'll be able to relate to that as this day seems to be made up of many stops and gos.

With Venus now in Retrograde, we may find ourselves drifting into thoughts of love, and being that it's a 'stop and go' kind of day, those thoughts might easily morph into nightmares. Memories do not serve us well on this day.

While the world around us may feel challenging today, our spirit doesn't seem to be too perturbed over the idea, as Sun Sextile Jupiter holds an eternal torch for us, letting us know that no matter what we suffer through now, tomorrow is indeed a new day.

As mentioned, this day WANTS to be a good one, and our minds are all with that kind of positive thinking. It's the silly, non-essential stuff that seems to be going wrong today.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On December 19, 2021:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're lucky - the only thing really going wrong with this day for you is the outdoor world, meaning shopping, traveling, lines, and more lines. Traffic bums you out, especially because you've woken up in such a good mood, all you want to do is go go go, yet the actual physical world around you seems to want to stay asleep.

What's rough about this day, for you, Taurus, is that you're all charged up and nothing in your life wants to move as swiftly as you. It's like you're a spinning top, stuck in a small box. Frustrating, but then again, the holiday season can be maddening. There's a good chance you'll revamp your perspective and find a way to love it all.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Similar to Taurus, this day looks fantastically promising to you, until, you get caught in traffic...or on the subway...or line locked in a department store where you went to purchase something simple for someone you hardly even care about.

Your mood is going to go from 'happy go luck consumer' to a raging cynic, and by day's end, you'll be muttering those famous lines that come out of our mouths every now and then: I hate humans! OK, ok, it's not that bad. You had to wait an extra ten minutes for something. You'll probably survive this. Try not to plummet too far down because you know as well as I do that it's not worth it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be living inside your mind today, which is perfectly fine for you as you feel it's treacherous 'out there.' And it is, especially if you're trying to do some last-minute holiday shopping. You'll be kicking yourself for putting it off until now, and you may even be tempted to give it up and go get those folks their damned presents after the season is over with.

Arg, you are turning into a full-blown Scrooge, aren't you? Here's the thing though, you will stick it out and get those presents even if you hate every single minute of the 'holiday season.' You'll do it because (and we won't tell anyone) you care.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda