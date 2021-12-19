3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting December 20, 2021

When we start out a week with Cancer Moon, we can take our week any number of ways, but whether our weeks are positive or negative, one thing stands out: we will be overthinking everything.

This could be a good thing if what's on our mind makes us happy or hopeful, but what if we can't let go of some awful bit of news? Or we get something into our head that isn't pleasant, but it ends up all we think about? Yikes! But as you know, it happens.

So, this week we have a few transits that could mess with us, namely Moon Opposition Mercury, which is almost guaranteed to destroy any polite communications we have, and Mercury Trine Uranus, which will ensure that whatever comes out of our mouths will be both misconstrued and peppered with slurs, insults and personal digs.

It's like we're getting a message from the stars that are telling us to "Zip it." Will we zip it, though? Nah, not us. We just keep on yapping until we finally get the point that everything we say not only disturbs the peace, it ends up isolating us, leaving us with a truly 'meh' week.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week December 20, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury as your ruling planet, you'd think you'd be a master of communication, and sometimes this is very true. It's just not true for this week, as you stumble and fall into every conversation that presents itself.

It's your 'foot in mouth' week, Gemini, and while none of what's about to take place is going to cause any kind of permanent damage, you're still going to be the person in the room that everybody looks at each other and says, "Did they really just say THAT?"

What you think is 'cool' might actually be someone's Achille's heel, and even though you believe you are right about speaking your mind, you will end up triggering someone's emotions, which will end up putting you on the 'do not talk to' list.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Here's the week where you go overboard, Leo. This is specifically about what you are going to say to someone, and how you say it. This starts at the top of the week, and by the time it's Christmas, you'll have created an entire scenario of fibs, accusations, and indignant stances.

Your pride will stifle anyone who tries to challenge you, as your opinion or statement is definitely going to be wrong. The problem with this week is that you're about to defend something that should not be defended, like some bad ideology, or the motive for some scandalous murder.

Your opinion, though yours, is going to be so unpopular that you'll be ostracized for thinking the way you do. And still, you'll persist. Because that's who you are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You might be asking yourself, "Why me, how did I get into all this?" How you're about to get into 'all this' is by voicing your opinion at the wrong time, in the wrong place, to the wrong people. Yes, people, as in many. You are well respected — people turn to you for advice and knowledge, and they will do that this week.

What you're about to tell them is NOT what they wanted or expected to hear, however. And the kicker is that you're right to say whatever you say because your opinion is correct.

But you are trying to convince people who don't want to know or accept the truth, and when you come in like the Dark Knight with the Right Information, you will be rejected and turned down. Shrug it off, Pisces. They'll know the truth in their own time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.