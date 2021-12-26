Love Horoscope For Monday December 27, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 27, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Aries

Good friends are the type who tells you what you need to hear even when honesty is inconvenient.

Today, listen to the relationship advice that's given, even if you decide not to follow it.

Taurus

Today, intimacy happens in layers when Mars speaks to the midheaven.

A breakthrough moment in your relationship is possible, and you learn something new that grows your understanding and appreciation of one another.

Gemini

Take stock of your financials, especially property you share with another person that has a monetary value.

Venus squares Mars in your sector of commitment making this an opportune time to review or start a will, a joint checking account or to create safeguards that involve trusts, estate planning, and inherited items.

Cancer

It's easy to become irritable if too much focus or attention is put on your mate's habits and routine.

Everyone has a certain way that they enjoy doing things, and it may not be how you would like them done.

Try not to project your standards onto others or let the lack of perfection around you cause you to feel agitated today.

Leo

Everyone loves a compliment, and you may long to hear a few words of adoration and affection even though you won't let on that you are feeling clinging.

Leo, someone's negative words can encourage you to not be that type of person, and be the person you needed in your own life.

Virgo

Have the week off? Spend time with the family getting ready for the new year.

Plan out games to do together like charades or playing cards. Pull out the old family movies to watch together before the new year rolls out.

Libra

Not everyone will agree or even get along today, but when there is contention in the home and in conversation, this is an opportunity to show your love is unconditional by being a peacemaker.

Scorpio

It's time to let something that you don't want go and give them to that relative who keeps asking to have them.

Do you really need or want those items in your life?

If not, you could really make a loved one happy by gifting it to them unexpectedly.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

Your friends can help motivate you to date again after a hiatus of staying single.

You may resist, but deep down inside you know that opening the door to love is good for you to do in 2022.

Capricorn

An ex can be on a mission to slander and attack your character just because you refuse to speak to them anymore.

Don't let their action try to pull you into drama, instead, take the high road.

Aquarius

It's you and your love versus the world today, and it can feel like you have so much to build as a result of feeling like your relationship isn't accepted by friends and family.

It's not easy when it seems like your love isn't accepted by others, but the truth will overcome.

Pisces

Romantic love is nice, but real love also work.

People often associate true love with feel-good emotions, but it can be the hardships that deeper your bond and have you growing closer to each other more than ever before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.