One Card Tarot Reading For December 18, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, December 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You just missed a problem and got lucky to avoid what was going to happen. You have been thinking that you might need to prepare but, look how procrastination served you well.

Sometimes, bad things are a blessing in disguise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You can't always be there for a person, and this is a frustrating emotion to have. Regret can take root in your heart, and it can cause you to feel jaded and sad inside.

Try not to allow yourself to go there, Taurus. You're doing the best that you can.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You can't always have what you want in your love life, and having your sight set on one person who is unavailable can be heartbreaking.

You will meet someone in life where all things fall into place. Believe that they are waiting for you, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You have been stabbed in the back, and you are not officially done with this person.

The loss of trust is severe, and it may take a while for you to regain it back, so you are free to give to another person

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You are out of ideas and this can be so frustrating. You are drawing a blank and it's causing you to feel as though you are falling behind.

Do you feel stuck or that nothing you do will work out for you? Use music to help motivate you and bring you back to life. Pop in your favorite song on the radio and jam.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

This is the one quality that makes you stand out from the rest. You have one talent that everyone needs and wants, but it can still be hard to find a job.

You might feel that you need to relocate or move because the competition here is too fierce.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your heart leads the way, and this can have positive and negative effects.

It's good to let your relationship know how you feel, but you have to read your partner who may perceive your feelings and be weak when they don't understand your past.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You are positioned for success, and it's coming your way! Manage your time.

It makes a difference for your future, especially at work, and can be the reason why you're so competitive in the workplace. This is going to be good for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Everyone wishes that they could be you right now. You are filled with energy and always surpass your goals.

You could start a mentoring program to help others do what you've done, and be very successful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Peace and quiet is the goal for you right now. You can use this time to write or read a book.

Aim to do something that is relaxing and helps you to regain the energy you need for next week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Life is not always fair, and it's sad to see someone get away with things that they should not.

Karma will make things be on equal ground.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Difficult people are so hard to understand, but it's not your job to try and understand or make them comfortable.

They are looking to create conflict. So, hide your buttons. Don't let them know where they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.