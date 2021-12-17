Love Horoscope For Saturday, December 18, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 18, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Aries

What impression are you giving to others about your standards when it comes to love and relationships? Are you sending mixed signals or are unsure about your own needs, and that is why it's difficult for you to be clear even with yourself?

As Venus prepares to go retrograde, It's important that you review what your desires are when it comes to love. Ask yourself important questions and search for clarity.

Taurus

Have you lost faith in real love? It's easy to lose sight of what you hope your relationship could be and decide that true love may be a myth and all that is out there are compromises.

Be careful about how this can impact your love life now. You may miss out on the depth and full experience you could have because you don't believe it's possible.

Gemini

Are you ready to share your life with someone? The idea of being in a relationship where are you share a home with someone else can excite you. But at the same time, you might prefer that they don't get too close too soon and push them away.

This is the time for you to evaluate what your own desires are and how much you are willing to give even if you’re having days where your love doesn't feel so strong.

Cancer

If your relationship began on the wrong foot it's highly unlikely that things will get better just because you're working hard to make it happen.

Sometimes no matter all the energy and effort you put into a romantic relationship speak still doesn’t work out. Ask yourself if you really do believe that deep down inside this is the one for you if the answer is no then it's time for you to move on.

Leo

What would you like to change about your current love life? Is it how often you get together or the way that you interact with each other?

Perhaps now is a good time for you to do a mini-assessment on the health and well-being of your relationship. It could be that a little bit of space can do you both some good.

Virgo

It's nice to be romantic, but you will also want to have both feet on the ground. As Venus retrograde prepares to start remain hyper diligent about your goals and safety.

You don't want to create a problem, and you certainly also don't want to miss out on a good thing if you already have it going on with a significant other.

Libra

It’s good to be forgiving when you can be, and even better when you receive forgiveness for something you did wrong.

It's good to do a mini-review with your family and loved ones on what they feel about your love life and what areas you need to improve.

Scorpio

Today, it can be hard to open up and talk about your feelings even if you feel safe with your significant other listening.

It's good to have some things that you do keep to yourself and they don't have to be complicated.

Sagittarius

Invest the time and energy that is needed in your love life. You will not regret giving your heart away to someone and letting them show you how they can be trusted.

You might find that being part of something bigger than yourself gives you much joy and peace of mind.

Capricorn

When relationships are healthy, it's a beautiful thing and you may find yourself asking questions about the overall status and condition of your love life.

This is a good time to review your choices about dating moving in together and how you approach finances. Don't be afraid to bring up the conversation especially if you know it matters to you.

Aquarius

Pay close attention to people who seem to always be in the wrong place at the right time. These are the gossipers of your life and the reason they always seem to be around when there is drama is that they support it.

They may be jealous of your good fortune in love and don’t know how to go about it for themselves.

Pisces

Love people in the ways that you wished you had because life has taught you to do so.

Family first is the motto of your day, and in your heart you have a new vision for what that means in your life and the lives of others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.