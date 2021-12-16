Love Horoscope For Friday, December 17, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 17, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Aries

Love always finds a way even when times are tough. You may not understand the path that things are taking, but trust that the universe has everything you need in control.

Release your power to let it be.

Taurus

You are only one person, and a healthy relationship takes two.

When you find yourself having to do all of the work it can be an emotional roller coaster for you. For today, focus on yourself.

Gemini

Remember that in relationships it's the little things that count. Don't worry if you don't have it all right now.

Everything in love is a process that unfolds slowly when the time is right.

Cancer

Your love life can be a beautiful thing. However, you will want to set your priorities high so that you don't settle for less than you deserve.

When you do, that's when your disappointment sets in. The goodness you seek starts with yourself.

Leo

Too many times you have felt the sting of disappointment and it has broken your heart, too. You may feel as though you need to regroup and question everything.

Try not to doubt your partner if they have done nothing wrong.

Virgo

Love makes you grow up sometimes, and at a rate quicker than the person you’re with. You are going to have to be the bigger person in your relationship.

This may require you to forgive someone's flaws even though they don't see them within themselves. Be gentle when you point them out.

Libra

Everything you've ever wanted in a loving relationship is there for you, but you have to look inside yourself to find it.

Self-love is the core of a fulfilling relationship and that is why you have to start with yourself.

Scorpio

It hurts when someone lies to you. It can feel as though you were betrayed in so many ways. You need to ask yourself whether or not you want to give things another go.

If you don't, it's okay. You have to do what's best for your heart and that includes protecting it when someone else doesn't.

Sagittarius

Just because you have a crush on someone doesn't necessarily mean that you want the relationship to develop into something more.

It can be too soon to tell whether or not this person is right for you. Take it slow.

Capricorn

One little date may not hurt, but what's the worst that could happen? You could be disappointed in your interaction with each other.

So, if you have doubts maybe make it a brief coffee date just to see whether or not there is any chemistry.

Aquarius

When your family doesn't approve of the person you love, it really makes the holidays difficult.

Try not to let it define how you feel about your significant other. In fact, they need your strength now more than ever.

Pisces

Loyalty is so important to a relationship. So when you feel as though your partner isn't being faithful, it can break everything apart.

Right now, is a good time for you to have a conversation about how this makes you feel and let them know that this could be a deal-breaker.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.