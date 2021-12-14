One Card Tarot Reading For December 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.
RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Cut Ties With Toxic Friends During Moon Sextile Neptune Starting December 15, 2021
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed
Anticipate mixed signals. Someone may not know why things went the way they did, and it will be up to you to figure things out.
RELATED: Don't Date An Aries Unless You Can Do These 18 Things
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The World, reversed
You will always land on your feet, but for today, you may have to deal with a tumble from grace. Handle it with style and class.
RELATED: Why Are Taurus So Strong?
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed
People are problematic. Avoid individuals who display toxic mindsets and attitudes.
Life is too short for you to manage more than you need at this time.
RELATED: 5 Reasons A Gemini Will Be The Most Interesting Person You'll Meet
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Don't wait. You can become too comfortable at the wrong time. Strike while the iron is hot, and don't delay.
This could be harmful to your goals.
RELATED: Which Life Path Number Is The Perfect Love Match For A Cancer Zodiac Sign
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed
Think on your feet. You have to react quickly. Don't think that you have time when you don't.
You need to be diligent and proactive.
RELATED: How To Make A Leo Man Obsessed With You
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed
Sometimes you can't love someone who is difficult or wants to harm you.
It's heartbreaking to think that your love is no longer there. But, don't let sadness keep you where things have died. Move on.
RELATED: How Virgo Zodiac Signs Breakup With You, Per Astrology
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
Self-respect is needed. On principle alone, accept that you have challenges that you need to work on by yourself.
You may not always know the answers, but you can figure them out.
RELATED: 5 Reasons A Libra Is The BEST Friend You Never Knew You NEEDED
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed
Don't fight for everything, let certain things slide.
There are certain battles worth picking, and this one may not be one you need to take on at this time.
RELATED: 10 Reasons Why Scorpio Zodiac Signs Are The Best Friend You Can Ever Have
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed
Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter
Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!
You don't want to become emotionally spent, so take a breather and let things settle before jumping back into your usual routine.
You may need some time to regroup. Go for a walk or spend time in nature. Let yourself breathe.
RELATED: What Makes Sagittarius Different?
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed
You have been giving of yourself, and now it's time to stop. You will see more growth when you move out of the equation.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Sometimes people have to work on themselves by themselves.
RELATED: How To Make A Capricorn Man Miss You
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hermit
You need to step back and focus on your spiritual development.
The world can wait. It's important to get back to the core of your inner being, and hear your inner voice speak loud and clear.
RELATED: 6 Zodiac Signs That Are Aquarius Soulmates
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Cups
An argument could develop over nothing. You might find yourself easily upset, so try to hide the buttons a person tries to push.
You know what they are and can protect your energy. Don't let your world crash because someone else is trying to bring you down. Stand strong.
RELATED: How Do Pisces Act When They're Hurt
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.