One Card Tarot Reading For December 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Anticipate mixed signals. Someone may not know why things went the way they did, and it will be up to you to figure things out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

You will always land on your feet, but for today, you may have to deal with a tumble from grace. Handle it with style and class.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

People are problematic. Avoid individuals who display toxic mindsets and attitudes.

Life is too short for you to manage more than you need at this time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't wait. You can become too comfortable at the wrong time. Strike while the iron is hot, and don't delay.

This could be harmful to your goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Think on your feet. You have to react quickly. Don't think that you have time when you don't.

You need to be diligent and proactive.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you can't love someone who is difficult or wants to harm you.

It's heartbreaking to think that your love is no longer there. But, don't let sadness keep you where things have died. Move on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Self-respect is needed. On principle alone, accept that you have challenges that you need to work on by yourself.

You may not always know the answers, but you can figure them out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Don't fight for everything, let certain things slide.

There are certain battles worth picking, and this one may not be one you need to take on at this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You don't want to become emotionally spent, so take a breather and let things settle before jumping back into your usual routine.

You may need some time to regroup. Go for a walk or spend time in nature. Let yourself breathe.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You have been giving of yourself, and now it's time to stop. You will see more growth when you move out of the equation.

Sometimes people have to work on themselves by themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need to step back and focus on your spiritual development.

The world can wait. It's important to get back to the core of your inner being, and hear your inner voice speak loud and clear.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

An argument could develop over nothing. You might find yourself easily upset, so try to hide the buttons a person tries to push.

You know what they are and can protect your energy. Don't let your world crash because someone else is trying to bring you down. Stand strong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.