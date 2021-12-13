One of the most asked questions in this life is, "What is my purpose?" We tend to believe in purpose, and when we can't put our finger on the name of that purpose, we either think we're the only ones in need of one, or that somehow we're supposed to make our way through life without one.

Aimlessly, without direction. That's about to change, and what a refreshing new perspective it will be. This is the affect of the transit called Mercury in Capricorn.

If you know anything about astrology, you can put together the pieces here. Mercury, the cosmic body known for inspiring speed, purpose, communication, and clarity is in Capricorn, the zodiac constellation that influences our pragmatism, common sense, and work ethic.

These forces are working together as one during this time, which could mean a boon for all of humankind.

And so, with Mercury in Capricorn at our backs, we may find purpose and path. This is a good time to hone in on what makes us happy, no matter what it is, and use that form of happiness as a barometer that can be used to tell us where we should be. All signs are affected by this transit and potentially, all signs stand to find out some vital information that will improve their lives.

Mercury In Capricorn Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Determination is the name of the game, and you've got something on your mind, Aries. In terms of path and purpose, you've always known what you are here for, and that's to help others, even though it doesn't seem to be the most 'Aries' thing we think of when we think of you.

Mercury in Capricorn is going to put service front and center for you; you were born to serve and here's when you'll finally figure out just how much you have to offer.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been on the fence as to which career you should choose, and whether you are a young Taurus or an older one, this stands true.

What's great is that Mercury in Capricorn helps you make sense out of the thousand and one interests you have, and helps you whittle them down to one. Once you are able to focus on this one topic, all will fall into place. For the first time in forever, you'll be able to say, "I know who I am, and I know what I do best."

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Generally, when you fail at something, you give it up for life. You just don't have the patience to experience failure more than once. What Mercury in Capricorn is going to inspire in you during its transit is the idea that maybe you should have another go at that thing you failed at, maybe what they say, "if at first you don't succeed, try, try again..." Has some validity.

And, Gemini - it does. If you attempt to once again go for success, this time you'll find it. And it has the power to change your life. Stick with it!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During Mercury in Capricorn you will feel a sense of relief; something 'broke' in your life and because of this, you are now free to experience new things. You needed this, and you weren't about to make it happen for yourself.

You needed an intervention and the cosmos was only too happy to oblige. Now, it's up to you to make good on this fresh new start. Don't go back to your old bad habits, Cancer - this is your clean break. Grab it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Usually, transits like this only make you feel anxious, as if too much is expected of you. While you like and work well under pressure, Mercury in Capricorn brings a different aspect to the idea of work; make it fun. You were never one to compromise, and in doing so, you kept yourself out of many opportunities that could have benefitted you.

Now, you're about to get that chance again. Don't think of it as a compromise, Leo - think of this as a new beginning, something to stick with.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you have to think too hard about a thing, you're out. You don't like having to interrogate, research, or study, you want it easy, quick, and without thought.

Mercury in Capricorn may have you taking a deeper look at something that requires your attention, and the reason it wants you to look at it is so that you can benefit from the knowledge this opportunity has to give.

Don't let your adversity to work or change get in your way, Virgo. Focus may not be your thing, but when opportunity knocks, please be available.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the prime season for you to grow and learn, Libra. Mercury in Capricorn puts things into perspective for you.

While you're a big dreamer who likes to spend time alone, you also need the freshness of new situations.

This transit is going to help you see people as...good. You're going to want to engage with them, have fun with them, and learn something new that may alter the course of your life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury in Capricorn allows you to get to the point, say what you mean, and work well with others. This transit gives you a new vision of yourself, you want to be 'good', you want to do the right thing, and if you are, to be honest with yourself, you want to be kind to people.

At work, you will be overwhelmed by feelings of wanting to help out. You are a natural guide and people listen to you. You will find your purpose in helping those in need.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been blessed by the Mercury in Capricorn transit, and this is going to play out as work, work, and more work. It's what you've always wanted, too. Not everyone was born with a work ethic, but you are completely down for it.

You want to create, make things, sort out solutions...you want to grow, to change, and to love yourself. Your purpose on this Earth is to be happy, and your happiness comes through creative endeavors.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nobody like you, Capricorn, and when a transit like Mercury in Capricorn comes along, it's like you to the millionth power. You know what purpose is all about, and you've dedicated your entire life to doing things the right way.

During this time you'll be hyper about creative acts, and creative acts are exactly what you'll be engaged in. The more, the merrier, and why? Because you KNOW success is your destiny. Mercury in Capricorn just affirms it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

And so, here we are at the end of the year, with Mercury in Capricorn in transit and a whole lot of hope to ride on. What you're in store for is finding out 'the answer.' While that sounds vague, you may know what this is about.

There's something that you've wanted to figure out for years now, and its mystery and reality are about to reveal themselves to you. Suddenly the pieces will seem to fall into place for you, and this will provide the path you take for the future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

When you are under the influence of Mercury in Capricorn, you are hellbent on achieving. There is literally nothing that can stop you, right now. Whether it's work-related, health-oriented or about the home front - you are on it, and you are clear about it.

Your decision-making will be sensible; what you do from here on in isn't about passion - it's about reality and practicality. The days of living in a dream are over; the present reality is about to become so good, you won't want to look back.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda