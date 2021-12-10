Mars In Sagittarius is here to give us that push of energy that we've all been needing. Whether it's designed to make us work harder, or communicate better, it's all up to us.

What we've got here is a transit that literally governs determination and focus on what we put our focus on will be up to us, and if we are determined to accomplish or achieve — we will. Quite simply.

Each sign of the Zodiac will have their own version of Mars In Sagittarius, but the potential for positive outcome is almost a shoe-in.

This transit begs us to tap into our positivity reserves, because as we've always heard, and what we think about is what becomes our world. In other words, "I think, therefore I am."

How we perceive our world is the key to either being happy...or miserable. Mars In Sagittarius wants achievements, endings, completions and new beginnings...but most of it, this transit is here to let us know that it is we who decide what happens in our lifetime.

Mars In Sagittarius puts the power of positive thinking right into our own hands. This is a golden opportunity to bring forth our better selves and show the world that all hope is not lost. As altruistic and corny as that may seem, if we don't inspire others, who will? How does this transit affect your zodiac sign?

Mars In Sagittarius Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, December 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mars in Sagittarius brings good fortune and foresight. You can see what's needed now, and this comes with the ability to make it happen.

You have the energy and the focus to accomplish exactly what it is that you need to bring positive energy to your world, and to the world in general. Use that Aries charm to make your way to the top, and once there, do the right thing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Great opportunities await you today, in business and in investment. If you're a crypto person, this is a good day for you to dabble.

If you are thinking about changing your job, stick with the one you have right now until the moment is right and then leave.

Don't jeopardize your work by saying the wrong thing. Focus on what you want and systematically go for it. Mars in Sagittarius keeps your head clear and your aim true.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This year taught you all about waiting, and while much of it was in vain, there's still something to look forward to, and yes, you'll have to wait a bit more.

Mars in Sagittarius is going to act as your payoff for the wait. You have dedicated yourself to your work and your life and while there's been very little pay off over the last few months, now is the time to reap the fruits of our labor. It is coming - you will be rewarded, and more: You'll be ready for it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All things come at the right time, and now, during Mars in Sagittarius, the right time is yours, Cancer.

It's as if you're possessed with vital energy. You need to act, you need to get involved in something.

Your mood is incredible and infectious, and your chances of making friends and starting something new and miraculous is here for the taking. Jump on in, Cancer. It's your time, right now.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is the time when you count your blessings and prepare for new adventures. You've been lucky, and you are grateful.

And now, it's time to start something new. The new year is coming and you want to get in on it right away; you've got ideas that you want to share, and you just know people will approve.

Mars in Sagittarius is like getting gas at the filling station; fill that tank up now, Leo, and then start your engine and get yourself rolling.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometime you wonder how many times you can get yourself all revved up and positive without watching it crash and burn, time and time again.

Welcome to the club, Virgo. Nothing is easy here, but one thing is for sure: Mars in Sagittarius is here to help and if you can change your perspective to one of both acceptance and hope, you might be able to slide on in to the new year with a fantastic and optimistic way of looking at things.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're finally at the place where you can easily name what you want, without confusion. In the past, it's merely stayed as desire, but now, with Mars in Sagittarius, you're about to see those desires manifest, which also means be careful what you wish for, you just may get it!

This is how this transit works. It's almost like magic. And it really plays on your sense of discretion. You can get what you want, now you just have to slim down your list of desires.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing you're going to feel during Mars in Sagittarius, it's a rush of health. Yes, that's right, your focus has always been on you, and you go out of your way to stay healthy and do the right thing by your mental health.

Well, you're in luck, because all that hard work is paying off. While others are sick around you, it's you who stands alone, knowing that you are the one who chose a healthy lifestyle, and it is now you who is reaping the benefits of that lifestyle choice.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have spent much time in the past wondering if your intuition is actually working; you've doubted your own self and that became a habit after a while.

Mars in Sagittarius re-routes that thinking and gives you a renewal on trusting your gut. You're smarter than you think, Sagittarius, and this transit brings you back what you've missed over the years: self belief and absolute trust in your own judgement.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This transit, Mars in Sagittarius, has you doing a deep dive into your own character. You've wanted to change certain things about yourself for a while now — lifestyle, health, love, romance, quiet time.. you will be overcome with focus during this time.

There is no subtext anymore. It's all up front. You know what to do in order to make your life the one you want to live. There may be sacrifices made, but sacrifice is the heart and soul of renewal.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With things in the household not being as perfect as you'd like them to be, you will get inspired to do something positive about it, during Mars in Sagittarius.

The energy given by this transit is enough to get the laziest of people up and on to their feet, and with the focus and drive that comes with it, you'll state, out loud, what you need in your life, and how to get yourself there. You know what's coming, Aquarius, and now you are ready to take the chance and have it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Sometimes you need a kick in the head to get you to finally wake up and take a look at what your life has become.

If it's not what you want, then you are in luck. Mars in Sagittarius is the kick you need, and it's so strong that it will have you prioritizing what's most important to you, while easily removing what isn't. It's time to clean house on so many levels.

Everything else is fluff, and you know it now. It's time for action; the days of complaining and doing nothing about it are over.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda