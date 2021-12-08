Your daily horoscope for December 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for December 9, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are in transition now and this means your life is taking you in a direction where you are going to expand your friendship sector. But, as you improve yourself some of your friends are going to feel jealous.

They may be happy for you on one hand, but there’s a part that will also feel sad for themselves. They may not understand why you are having all the luck and the fun because they don’t see the hard work and effort you put in every day. This will be a tough time for you to navigate but you will figure it out.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are some interesting developments taking place at work. You may be finding yourself connecting and interacting with a greater social circle than usual.

Even if you are introverted, now it’s not a good time for you to stick your nose in a book or keep to yourself in a cubicle, what you really want to be as interactive and engaging. So, when you have a chance to socialize, be open to the opportunity to see what will develop.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A work related opportunity may manifest. But, you may not feel as though you are qualified to apply for the job. This is where you need to start taking a risk about what it is that you can and cannot do.

Even if you don’t get a response, letting people know you are interested in competing for roles outside of what you currently do can be a positive display of ambition.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Going back to school is not a complete non-option as you may find that money comes your way just because you start putting yourself in a position to find it.

You may find out about a scholarship or grant specifically for people with your circumstances. If you have been wanting to go back to college, or even to finish high school if you have never done so before, now is a good time for you to look into it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you fall for someone you want to give of yourself fully. However, part of you may also still feel reserved about doing so in such a grand way.

Let your reserved nature guide your steps so that you don’t make major decisions without having to consider them carefully.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Why you make a decision to do something should take into consideration of factors of your life, including your health. You may need to step back a little bit to reduce stress.

It could mean something as simple as asking for help from a family member so that you have more time for yourself, to just say no to a boss was asking you to stay late when you know that you need to go home.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It’s good to have fun when you can. Try to make time for play and enjoyment today.

If you have the chance to use your free time to go on a short trip or to enjoy some time with friends, pencil it in and make it happen.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Stick to let you know can be a motto for you to follow today. You are going to have to start your right of authority to make decisions for yourself.

You may not have people who understand why you do what you do, but the bottom line is you don’t have to explain yourself to anyone.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may need to have an important conversation with someone who has decision-making capability and influences your life in someway.

Now is a good time for you to take into consideration what your big plans are and start putting them out on the table so that You are able to use your time smartly.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It’s always nice when you can reinvest into things that you already working on or have started to build.

Now is a good day to look at your finances to see where you can make improvements for retirement or in your home by using what is available to you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It’s never too late to invest in yourself, even if it seems expensive at first, you will have a great return on the time and resources that you put into your own life.

Don’t ever avoid trying some thing just because you’re afraid of the cost. Ask questions, and at the very least, make an inquiry to see if there are any opportunities for you to get what you want.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes it takes dealing with someone that you know has tried to harm you to see the areas of your life that need to be improved.

You might be motivated by a person who tried to bring me down. It can be anger or another emotion that causes you to finally choose to do or make an important decision that has been long overdue.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

