Love Horoscope For Tuesday, December 14, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 14, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Aries

Aries, be bold about what you feel when it comes to love. Sometimes people do not see that you have a soft inside because of your tough exterior.

You may put on a good front, but you also get easily hurt just like anyone else. The only difference is that you hide your tears until no one else is around, but you've cried too much this year.

So today, it's good for you to wear your heart on your sleeve and reveal to your significant other exactly what you've been feeling. You've got nothing to lose, and honesty really is your best policy.

Taurus

Taurus, a part of you is jaded when it comes to love, but deep down inside, you want to be convinced that unconditional love still exists.

This week, you may find the coldness that's wrapped around your heart begins to thaw, making you more open and receptive to romance. Soon, you'll be braver enough to give romance one more try, even if it's not now.

Gemini

Gemini, you are now ready to be bold and honest in your truth about your dark side. You know everyone has this, but you are often too afraid to share flaws, and this person you love is different.

You will be fierce and transparent because you want to see whether or not your love is really enough.

And fortunately for you, you may find out that it actually is. Although it may require a little bit of work on both of your sides to understand what you need to make things work.

Cancer

Is it time to tie the knot? Talking about marriage or making your relationship official in some way can be part of this week's conversation.

If you're not dating, it's a good time to write what your expectations are from a significant other when you are in a relationship.

For example, maybe you don't want to become legally married and prefer something non-traditional. It's good for you to know that clearly.

Leo

If things are starting to become dull, it's good for you to bring this up in a conversation with your mate.

There has been little room in your life for love. So, look at your schedule to pencil some romantic time in and not wait for your significant other to initiate the dating.

Virgo

It's great to be spontaneous, but sometimes you have to plan exactly when and how you will go out with someone on a date.

Instead of waiting for things to happen, be more proactive and make it work out so that you don't miss a chance to enjoy your life with someone you love.

Libra

Is it time to buy a new home? Now is a good time for you to look into renting a new place or looking at the market to see where you can purchase.

But, even if you're not ready, making phone calls and talking to real estate agents or checking out places online is a great thing to add to your to-do list today. You want to get to know where the market is heading.

Scorpio

You will be spending quite a bit of time going back and forth texting and chatting online with your significant other or friends but this might not be the right time.

Save some for later. Try not to bombard someone too much throughout the day while at work, as it is possible to become a little too clingy while Mercury is in Capricorn.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

If you're planning on purchasing a gift for your significant other, today is a good day for you to look at what items you'd like to buy.

Don't forget to add a small homemade or handwritten gift to sweeten your holiday surprise.

Capricorn

You have a lot of mental clarity today, which is a good time for you to problem-solve. If you have been going back and forth, unsure about where you want your relationship to go.

Write down a list of ideas and make a plan for how you will bring this up with your significant other the next time you have a chance to speak with each other and interrupt.

Aquarius

Someone may have lied to you in the past, but today you find out the truth. This can damper your feelings and give you a strong sense of distrust.

It may be hard for you to move forward and continue a relationship with this person even though you forgive them.

Pisces

It's a great day to socialize with a friend, especially one you can talk openly about anything.

Make time to connect with a bestie, especially if it's been a while since you've been in touch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.