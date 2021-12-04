3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 5, 2021

We are just a day or so off our Sag New Moon Eclipse which means that we’re going to be feeling more tired and worn out even if the moon is now in Cappy.

Aside from any other transits that are happening today will start foggy even if we’re feeling a great deal of energy still coursing through our bodies.

Eclipses tend to take us by surprise, to provide some unexpected events and generally shake us free from whatever routine we had gotten too comfortable within. This means the day after we’re almost in a post eclipse hangover where it may feel difficult to want to do much of anything.

Having the moon move into Cappy right after the eclipse means that we’re going to be given some stability and strength to make plans for what comes up around the moon.

Many of us are going to be taking on big changes and leaving parts of our lives behind that we’ve been in for the previous eighteen-month eclipse cycle.

This means figuring out how to move out, how to end a relationship or even plan a big move are all things that we’re going to be thinking of right now.

But plans will come, today we’re likely going to be feeling more of that vibe.

The only other transit that’s happening today is a Mars Pluto sextile which will be responsible for us wanting to lay around like a goddess all day.

Mars rules passion while Pluto is all about the darkness within which translates to us feeling more intimate and adventurous in bed.

Combined with the energetic exhaustion we’ll be on from our eclipse hangover today feels like the perfect day to just not try to do too much because the best parts of the day just may end up happening if you stay in bed-especially if you’re not alone.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 5, 2021

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You always tend to get everyone else going with your energy and today is no exception. As Mars is in your sign right now, which just happens to be the hottest placement for lovers, you have been feeling more intense but today it takes on a completely different level.

With Mars creating a sextile to Pluto today you will be feeling stronger and more grounded in your body than you have for some time. With so much Scorpionic energy lately it may have been challenging to narrow your focus enough to actually be able to figure out what it is you need from yourself or even a partner.

With this sextile you will be able to articulate what it is you need as well as bring a stronger presence to those in your life. There is a possibility with this transit of you being over dominating in your sensuality today, but for the right person it will always be just enough so embrace all the energy of today and go as far out and wild as you can.

Make the most of it and don’t be too hard on yourself if you feel that contradiction of having a great deal of physical energy but still not really feeling like doing much today. It’s always okay to just rest and sometimes just letting ourselves do that is a great day unto itself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today should be an interesting day for you, especially as Venus in Cap continues to slow, ready to turn retrograde soon. The moon is also in your sign today and Pluto in Cappy is creating a sextile to Mars in Scorpio which will have you embracing the parts of yourself that you may usually stifle.

It’s a lot of different aspects to learning how to play together in one day but it all adds up to one thing, embracing all parts of ourselves is the only way to have the life (and love) that we dream of. With Venus RX approaching you’re probably doing more reviewing than normal especially around finances and what you need to feel like you are successful and don’t have to worry about money every day.

The moon though may be asking you to focus on some of your feelings that you’ve had recently about recent changes that you’ve likely stuffed down or tried to avoid. This is an important one as we are all ending one cycle so that we can begin another, as much as you try to be all about the work, you have to make sure you make time to feel everything too.

As for Mars and Pluto, they might just be giving you ideas about where you can work your frustrations out and to remind you that you don’t have to choose between becoming mature and successful and a goddess in bed, you can be all of the above and enjoy every minute of it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a mutable sign all of this energy should suit you nicely and have you feeling very confident and sure about the next steps that you’re taking in your life. With Venus getting more down to earth and Neptune having just turned direct in your sign you should be having a more hopeful and logical point of view when it comes to your relationships.

This is actually a big deal because of how strongly you were affected by Neptune’s retrograde path. The next five months you actually spent a lot of time wondering what was real or what wasn’t. But by showing up for the process by not avoiding and by being vulnerable about your feelings you were able to see that sometimes our fears actually can be louder than reality.

But it’s good because it allows you to make sure of Neptune hitting your first house of self, so you’ve been able to take those lessons and incorporate them into changed behavior for the future.

As far as Mars and Pluto go, you already are one of the most sensual signs of the zodiac so with fellow water sign Scorpio at play alongside Neptune direct you will come across as quite enchanting and mysterious, so you might as well make the most of it.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.