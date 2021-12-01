3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 2, 2021

Today should bring some much needed clarity and a sense of peace, especially involving any lingering issues that we’ve been feeling anxiety over.

Under the Sagittarius Sun we are looking for growth and to expand both ourselves and our lives.

We want to get to the next chapter, to see what beautiful things await us and to experience all that we can.

But we are reminded first that in order to reap the reward we need to put in time to learn the lesson.

There is always a lot that comes to fruition or finishes up this time of year, but this time around we are truly being asked to let go of situations and cycles that we’ve been carrying for the past two years.

Of course, this means that we have to be ready to learn the lesson, but once we are, then we no longer need the teacher.

Today the Moon is in Scorpio as it continues to wane to the New Moon in Sagittarius Solar Eclipse in just two days highlighting the need for transformation and rebirth.

This is a depth of intense feelings surrounding the theme of what it means to truly move on and let go of those things from our past that no longer resonate or that we know aren’t going to be a part of our future.

Helping with this preparation period that we’re going through is having Neptune the planet of dreams, fantasies, illusions and unconditional love now direct which means that we should have a better perspective on what the truth is of situations that we’ve been in or reflecting on the past few months.

This lets in a calm and peace today as we see what was our own fears versus what was the truth.

It also allows us to tune into what needs to change (Scorpio) before we set our sails on the Eclipse this weekend.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On December 2, 2021:

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This may be feeling like a mini Scorpio Season again for you as the Moon moves through your sign building to the Eclipse, but rather than feeling like you don’t know where to take action, you’re now experiencing more clarity.

Today should bring some confirmation that you’ve been looking for regarding lessons learned and how you approach an old situation in a new way. With Neptune having turned direct in the water sign of Pisces you should be feeling at peace with how things are in your life.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that everything is how you want it, but it does mean that you are in a space to fully see things for what they are, which means you then can choose how you react and what energy you put into the world.

Big things are coming especially as the new eclipse cycle that we began last month is starting in your zodiac sign, and will be in effect for the next two years. This means though that there’s no reason to rush or feel like there is a deadline to figuring out what’s next or even making a decision.

The most important thing is to soften into days like today where you are accepting and at peace with your own feelings and what you choose to do for yourself because that is what ultimately goes into building our future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With Neptune just turning direct in your sign and creating a beautiful sextile to Venus in Capricorn today you should be feeling not only deeply at peace but radiating with your own inner light, as only you can. Neptune is the ruler of Pisces and is responsible for everything from having hope for a better future to realizing when we’re only in love with a fantasy versus reality.

But today you should be feeling more tuned into your emotions and able to offer greater caring and compassion to those around you.

This doesn’t mean it will only be one-sided but that through your energy you will invite more of that into your life today. Spending time with people that truly make your heart feel good will resonate with you today and you’ll want to be able to embrace that loving caretaking side that you do so well.

This comes from a place of greater clarity though. After having been at the center of the lessons that Neptune has been taking us all through, you now are able to see the truth of the relationships in your life, romantic or otherwise and now can adjust yourself accordingly.

It will feel easier to have boundaries with those that only take and to prioritize those relationships that feel of benefit for you. Enjoy the calm loving atmosphere that surrounds you today and remember that you deserve to be cared for as much as you care for others.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With Venus slowing down in your sign it’s hard to get away from focusing on what truly matters and what feels of value to you. While Venus is the planet of love, she also helps us see if we’re investing in what is truly important to us or if we’re only wasting time or distracting ourselves from real work.

As much as Pisces is benefiting from the sextile between Neptune and Venus, you will be as well but in a different way. For you today is about seeing the truth and embracing what and who matters most to you.

In your attempts to do the right thing or complete a task that you’ve already signed onto (even if that is a relationship) you tend to become more goal focused than actually slowing down to see if what you wanted then is something that you still want.

You should be more welcoming and thankful for any realizations based in truth today as you will be open to discovering something that was previously hidden, even if you were the one avoiding the answers you were seeking.

Today should also bring more compassion to yourself and the feelings that you’re having about your life path as once Venus officially turns retrograde in a few weeks, changes will be on the way.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.