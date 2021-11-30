3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Mercury in Sagittarius Starting December 1, 2021

Three zodiac signs who fall out of love may feel the effects of Mercury in Sagittarius at the 10th degree. The 10th degree is associated with Capricorn energy, and this can change how we communicate in love and our relationships.

If Mercury in Sagittarius at the 10th degree has any affect on us, it will come to us in the form of discretion. When we talk about discretion, often times we think it means that we keep our thoughts to ourselves.

Similar to this kind of thinking we will be doing just that, but the upshot is this: While those thoughts are being kept to ourselves, we will also be analyzing them, working with them; coming up with solutions to problems...and acting on them, when the time is right.

Mercury in Sagittarius at the 10th degree brings in the right timing, and in love, this happens to be the right time to know something very real has happened within the context of your own relationship: you've fallen out of love.

It's OK, it happens, though most people think of this as a terrible and foreign occurrence. Mercury in Sagittarius not only adjusts our thinking on the idea of falling out of love, it spins it in a way that we can see this as a good thing.

How could falling out of love be a good thing? Well, first of all, it allows us to live in the truth. If we don't feel it, we don't feel it, so what is the point of pretending? After all, being false to another is just a time waster and a heart breaker — nothing here that anyone wants.

So, during Mercury in Sagittarius at the 10th degree, a few zodiac signs here will fall out of love, and guess what? It will be OK.

Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During Mercury in Sagittarius, December 3, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You, like everyone else, do not like to be lied to. But you especially don't like to be lied to by your own self. If something changes within you, you own it, no matter how ugly it is or how hard it may be to deal with. This time, thanks to Mercury in Sagittarius, you'll know one thing: you are no longer in love with your person.

And... you don't care. It's not that you don't care about them, you do, but you don't feel the need to keep up appearances for the sake of playing the Love Game.

You're not in love, but you're more than capable of giving love, which is what you plan on doing for the remainder of your relationship. The truth is, your partner is probably no longer in love with you either, which has to be something you can deal with. If you can dish it out, be prepared to take it, too.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Being in love lasted a good month or so with you, and then you resumed 'life as it is.' Being in love usually means being infatuated by and sexually attracted to one person.

You pursue that person, they adore the attention, they grow attached to you - and that's where things start falling apart. You really do enjoy the 'chase' and once you're all snuggly and secure, you become less than interested.

You don't want the expected happy life of a couple; you want the thrill of pursuit and the exalted feeling of capture. What you don't want is mundane, and Mercury in Sagittarius will make it quite clear to you that what you have is absolutely as mundane as it gets. You are no longer in love, and you took a chance playing with someone else's heart. Let's just hope you can explain your way out of it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have fallen out of love...with a friend. Yep, that's right. You have a friend, not a lover, who has been with you for a long time. You love and adore them, but as of recent times, they are really getting on your nerves.

You don't know if you can handle being in a room with them anymore, which feels hurtful to both of you, being that at one point, you were like Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum - two peas in a pod, the 'best friendship in the history of the world' kind of thing.

Mercury in Sagittarius makes you see this friendship in the light of reality, and the discovery is hurtful: you are no longer 'in love' with your best friend.

What's worse is that if you don't speak up now, you may end up saddened with resentment. Talk it out with your friend. Go over what you believe is expected from each other. Don't let a great friendship turn into a dead relationship. The magic is still there, you just have to open your eyes (and heart) to see it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda