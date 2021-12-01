3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The New Moon Eclipse Starting December 3 - 4, 2021

The New Moon eclipse is coming, and it's going to have an impact on the love life of three zodiac signs, in fact, their relationships will fall apart around the time of December 3 to December 4, 2021.

One thing to keep in mind about relationships that fall apart is that most relationships ARE falling apart, it's just that nobody really wants to do anything about it.

So, people either settle back down and accept that love isn't what they thought it was, or they make the efforts to help it out, OR, they work towards making a clean break.

The most common condition is the one where laziness and lack of impetus wins out.

The New Moon eclipse will take place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Sagittarius energy may not save your relationship, nor will it inspire you to fix it, but what it will do is put the idea into your mind that, yes indeed, your relationship is falling apart.

New Moon eclipse in Sagittarius expands the mind and makes us see possibilities for the future. If we are suffering within a failed partnership, the New Moon eclipse In Sagittarius makes us feel like there is hope. Now, the kicker is to do something about it.

New Moon eclipse In Sagittarius is the time where you take that chance and follow your heart, even if your heart is telling you to end a longtime love affair.

This one's up to you, but you are advised to weigh the options. Which is better? To take a chance on the great unknown, or to stay where it's safe and dull within the confines of a relationship that you've already left, emotionally.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During The New Moon Eclipse Starting December 3 to 4, 2021:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you are always susceptible to lunar transits, the New Moon eclipse in Sagittarius is one that will definitely bring a truth that you need to hear. This is, of course, that your relationship is falling apart. And guess what?

You knew this already, but there's something about this first week of December that's really pushing the message hard. Is this the time to bail?

Is this worth trying for, or did this love affair have its day and now all that's left is a stale reminder of all you never got from it?

There is definitely bitterness here, and that's the stuff that can really take you down if you don't watch yourself.

The New Moon eclipse in Sagittarius feels like the promise of freedom and independence, and while you like the idea of that, you're also too scared to do anything about it. Perhaps this is the week for change.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may not even be sure if your relationship was ever what you wanted it to be, but you did what everyone else does: you hung in there and tried.

Give yourself an A for effort, and then come to terms with the reality of it all: your relationship is falling apart.

You know it, they know it, even your friends know it. Will you stay together? Yes. Why? Because you're too afraid of the great unknown.

You fear being alone, and New Moon eclipse in Sagittarius seems to be pushing you towards making a choice for independence.

Still, you resist. You may feel the inspiration of this transit, but you will do nothing about it...because your fear of change is much greater than your need to be happy within a relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You've gotten to the point where all you and your partner do is argue. You're the snarky one, and they are the sarcastic one.

You're both closed to the idea that you have anything to do with this state of affairs, and should the relationship completely fall apart, it will naturally be due to what THEY created; never you.

You don't take any responsibility here, and when the New Moon In Sagittarius hovers above your head, you're going to wonder if perhaps you are somewhat responsible for the degrading that's going on. That's a wake up call right there, Pisces.

Because if you can admit to being a part of the downfall, you might be able to be a part of the restoration. This is your love life, Pisces. Don't just throw it away. You can step in and save it...if you want to.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda