Love Horoscope For Friday, December 3, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 3, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, December 03, 2021.

Aries

You are going to be disappointed, but you have to accept that this is also a part of love.

The more you share your life with another person, the more apparent it's going to be that they will fail you, and yes, you will fail them, too.

Taurus

Love and romance are often a lot more work that you would expect them to be, and this is the compromise that takes place during today's romantic situations.

There may be a disconnect between how you view your partner and how they view you. The challenge is going to be bridging the gap to shorten the disconnect and come back together so that you're close once again.

Gemini

You can get caught up in all that you believe love is meant to be, and yet it is not.

Distractions are what you need right now, and you can bury your thoughts and ideas in work, errands, and habits that return a sense of control in your life.

Cancer

It's hard when you are full of so much love that you want to share with someone else, but you can't.

This can be due to singleness or a sense that your partner is emotionally unavailable to you. You can still develop your love life within yourself, through acts of self love and acceptance.

Leo

It's time to build a home with the one you love, and even if you've not found your soulmate prepare yourself.

Work on who you need to be, from healing your heart to setting up a nice little financial nest so that money is not a problem on your end of things. It will be such a relief to know you're finally secure.

Virgo

It's tough to bring up complicated subjects that challenge your sense of security and safety.

Yet, today, that's what you'll need to do as things remain intense for you and your lover. You might not be able to relax until you've cleared the energy, and that means talking openly about what's on your mind.

Libra

Romantic interludes don't have to cost you much or anything at all. Do something simple and romantic at home.

Plan a candle light dinner. Talk over a long walk. Rediscover your partner by listening more and taking the time to truly see them for who they are.

Scorpio

Some changes need to be made that are personal in nature.

You might find that you are going to be distancing yourself from building a home with a partner vs finding out who you are and trying to discover yourself.

Sagittarius

Anger and resentment, feelings of bitterness about things that you have not been able to agree on with your partner may all come to the surface today.

This is no doubt going to be a difficult time, but if you manage it well, and things will start to settle once you clear the air.

Capricorn

Just because you love someone does not mean that they should have access to every aspect of your life. Your open policy of 'my house is your house' is going to cause you problems.

Someone is going to take advantage of you, so you'll want to start to set boundaries. Know where your life ends and begins, so no one can redefine that for you.

Aquarius

You have been experiencing some level of disrespect, and you might not like the fact that a person is still not showing you care and concern.

If you cannot get what is rightfully yours in the way that you engage with each other, it's best for you to decide that you will at the very least honor yourself.

Pisces

You love and you learn. Relationships don't always come with a happy ending.

You may find that saying goodbye is difficult, but there's also a lot of positive reasons why letting go is better for you both. The need to find peace may be one of them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.