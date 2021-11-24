Love Horoscope For Thursday, November 25, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 25, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Aries

When you put your truth out there for your partner to see, it's a feeling of fear and also elation.

You are free now, Aries, to be who you want to be. And, even if things don't work out the way you hoped in your heart you know you were honest, and that matters.

Taurus

You have been working so hard on your relationship, so it's gut-wrenching when you don't see your partner doing the same thing in return. You are carrying more than 50 percent of the emotional energy.

You're giving enough for both of you, and this may be a foreshadowing of things to come. The writing is on the wall, Taurus. It's time to prepare for what comes next.

Gemini

You were hoping that this would be the relationship of your dreams, but even though it's good, you know you deserve great and it's important not to settle for less.

It's hard to walk away from a dream, but your reality is just around the corner. Why not find it now while you can?

Cancer

A friend who suddenly reveals that they have had a crush on you all along may make your heart skip a beat.

You never noticed them before but now you're starting to feel the same way. The stars are aligned, and this is your time for true love, and friendship is the foundation of your romance.

Leo

You have been keeping things in check for yourself and for everyone else, but now that you are no longer worried if this will work, you're ready to share your love interest with the world.

This is a huge step, Leo, and yet, you're sure that everyone will love your partner as much as you do.

Virgo

When you want to be romantic and your partner is showing no signs of interest, it can have you questioning everything. Maybe things have fallen into a rut and you're going to need to do something to get their attention again.

Perhaps, schedule a date night out of the house and instead of talking about bills or things that you usually discuss, bring up your future, your interests and let yourself relax.

Libra

When home has become a battleground, nowhere feels safe, and you are needing security more than usual.

You can't go on like this anymore, Libra. It's time to have 'the talk' with your significant other so you can both be on the same page. Chances are, they are feeling it too, and clearing the air is welcomed energy.

Scorpio

Money is a tough topic to discuss, but if you're really wanting to buy a big-ticket item for the holiday you might still want to run it by your partner so as not to surprise them with your splurge gift.

You will feel like this is your decision, and you may have the final say, but flip the table around. How would you feel if your significant other went out and bought something major without even telling you?

Sagittarius

Your relationship deserves a mental health day. Maybe you need a little bit of space and me-time.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Ask for it. If it makes you happier and easier to be around, then there's no reason not to reward both you and your partner with that level of happiness and joy.

Capricorn

You are about to be struck with an arrow through your heart for love.

You might not even know why you are so head over heels in it for this other person, but your heart knows what it wants, and this is not going to be an easy feeling to deny. It's so real!

Aquarius

A friend who you once crossed the line with and ventured into more than friends may be harboring resentment over the fact that you did not become a real couple.

This can be the undercurrent of all your interactions, and even if you love them, you might find it hard to remain in touch until they get over their hurt feelings.

Pisces

A love interest can begin to form for you at work, and what a surprise to fall for your boss!

You didn't see this happening, and neither did they. But, sometimes love just decides where it will be. Blame fate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.