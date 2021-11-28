One Card Tarot Reading For November 29, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, November 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

What an amazing mind you have, Aries.

You are thoughtful, and when you are thinking through a problem, you consider all the angles, from a to z, and this time, you've really put your sensibility to use.

So, you know that you're not at risk for making any heavy mistakes. The green light is on, little ram. It's time to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

There are people who don't quit and they are the ones who over-perform and succeed because no one can keep up with their stamina.

You are that person who has so much to offer and on top of that you are patient.

You won't miss the mark on this one. Just stick to your plan. Good stuff is coming to you soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Why do good people have to suffer? That's the question you want answered soon. It's hard to see a person who deserves a strong visit with karma and another person who does so much for everyone and yet nothing good seems to come their way.

You may be scratching your head feeling disappointed with the universe's idea of fairness. But, for you, this is more than a problem, it demands a solution you will decide to be a part of more and more each day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Here you go again, Cancer. Rushing ahead with your heart on your sleeve, not taking into consideration what you have to contend with, what the problems might be, or what you need to get from point A to point B.

You have to admit, when you get all worked up, you lose clarity Slow down a tad, so you can let your thoughts catch up with your emotions. What's passion if it blinds you and ends up in failure?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are standing in a place where on one side you know what you want, and it seems fairly clear to you what the outcome will be, the on the other side is a risk you might want to take, but there are no promises or guarantees that you'll not get hurt. You have to choose, Leo. Which will it be?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Virgo, lately, you don't want to deal with anyone. You're in recluse mode, and this is the time to shut off your social media.

Put your phone in airplane mode, and disconnect from the world outside. Silence your inner chatter and let your mind free itself from all the tasks you have to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You know a repeat offender when you see one. And, it could be their nagging that has gotten under your skin and caused you to see them as an annoyance.

As soon as this person walks in the room your blood pressure goes up! You need to distance yourself, Libra. There's no room for playing nice when you've had enough.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

When you have so much going on in your world, it's hard to come up with ideas or to think of how to handle them.

Your mind may draw a blank making it impossible to solve anything right now.

You might need to just say you don't know what the answer is when asked. Don't be afraid to admit you're in over your head.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Wow, when things turn on their head they go from zero to hero. You have finally climbed out of the pit and you know that this is a sign that good things are being handed to you because you need them and also because you deserve them.

You asked and the flood gates opened. There's more than you need, and this is a great blessing for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are a force to be reckoned with, Capricorn. There's some sort of inner strength welling up inside of you that is refusing to die down for anything or anyone.

Perhaps it's that you're no longer afraid of what the future will bring. You've decided you can make it under any circumstance, and you're ready to face the uncertain fearlessly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You've been trying to decide if this person deserves your trust or not.

You've weighed their character up one side and down the other, and despite the fact that you can't see anything wrong, there is still a side of you that does not want to let your guard down.

For you, Aquarius, that instinctive nature is telling you that there is a red flag you can't see now, but you will later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You have the freedom to choose tranquility, Pisces. The day will end and you get to make decisions that can fill the next 24 hours with joy or not. Why not choose what brings you joy?

You don't have to be unhappy, even if you do feel stuck right now, forever. You can start to make little decisions that lead up to a great change in the future.

