One Card Tarot Reading For November 26, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, November 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

But, what does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Well, Aries, it's time to wave the white flag of surrender. You fought the good fight, and you gave it your all, but there are some battles you just won't win. This is going to bruise that ego of yours, but it's for the best.

You will bounce back like you always do, and one day when you look back, you'll thank your stars that you dodged a bullet. You can't see it yet, but that day is coming soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You've got stars in your eyes, and this is what's blocking you from seeing that this person everyone is warning you about is truly not A-OK for you to date. You have to really think about this long and hard, Taurus.

Sure, you feel all the butterflies right now, but inside your gut, you know that there are a lot of red flags here too. Be wise, Taurus. Be reasonable. Another love will come if you decide to ditch this new one, and it won't be a good one that got away, but one that needed to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You have been letting things in your life fester for far too long, and now, this giant mountain of problems is tumbling down over your life.

You have not really prepared well for this moment, but you will figure it all out. It's just going to take you much longer to do so, and you'll need to have patience for yourself through this tough time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Too much work and not enough time has you focused so intently on what you need to do that you have no wiggle room left for who you ought to be.

Be. This is the keyword here for you to focus on because once you've come to the place in time where you feel comfortable enough in your skin where you can say, 'no' or 'I don't have time (or the desire)' to the people in your life, you will stay stuck in this rut. And, that is not where you want or ought to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

When you finally recover from the losses and you get back with the ex or finally recoup your financial hardships it's a strong sense of relief and happiness.

You get to take with you the lessons you've learned and apply them in such a way that your 'never again' statement has true meaning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Your empathetic nature has struck again, and now you are the caretaker for a person who you wanted to help, but they are draining the lifeforce out of you now. It's too much. You have to pull back and set a boundary.

Of course, you don't want to feel like you're abandoning them, but if you don't kick this person out of the nest, how will they ever learn how to fly?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You are holding back your future because you're protective stance is intended to keep you from getting hurt again. But, Libra, you were made for people, so you're not doing yourself any favors.

The past is gone. Yes, you were hurt, but this is not the same person, it's someone new. Give them a chance, fair and square.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You have been worried about money for far too long, and now you need to feel more secure — in yourself, in your capabilities, and what your potential is, too. You are going to rise above these problems. Trust your work ethic. It's going to pull you through.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Let that softer side of you that you don't let people see shine through, Sagittarius. You often put up a hard front and cold exterior, but the truth is deep down inside you're nothing but a big ole' softy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You cannot control everything, as much as you think you're the best person for a job or a situation, someone may be thinking otherwise.

You have to let them do what they need to do. When it's your turn, things will work out smoothly. If it's too tough, it's not the right time. Believe in that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Having a good person in your life is a gem! You have someone who wants to do nothing more than take care of you right now.

They see your struggles, but you don't recognize what they offer because you're only seeing the problem. Let love in.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Now is not the right time, Pisces. You may want to push your agenda through, but if you persist, you're going to find that your goal and objective won't be met. In fact, you may be further behind than you are now. Give things a moment, and tomorrow will be better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.