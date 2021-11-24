Love Horoscope For Wednesday, November 24, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 24, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Aries

Be brave with all your heart, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of romance, and this is the time you need to really dig into your soul to feel what you want and to go for it.

Taurus

Sometimes it's you who has to be the grown-up of the family.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of home, and when it comes to taking a stand for what you believe in, you may have to do so, even if it causes problems with relatives.

Gemini

You have to remain strong and speak up your mind when you know it's the right time.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of communication, and you are done pretending that things are right when they are not. It's time to call out what you see.

Cancer

No one likes to argue over money, but times are stressful and you might not have the patience to be kind right now.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of money, and you could be the one starting an argument over something petty, Cancer. Be careful to choose your battles wisely, and also to see if your approach is the right one to take, and when.

Leo

You are learning to become more comfortable in your skin, Leo, and this is your time to do so.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of identity, and it's time to just be yourself. Nothing is going to feel right in love until you do.

Virgo

Every once in a while karma allows you to see it deliver a hefty dose of reality to the person you've been hurt by.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of hidden enemies, and this time around you may even feel sorry that you felt so angry at the person you once loved only because of how badly their life has turned. But, remember, this was not something you caused.

Libra

A good friend who has the courage to say things that need to be said is golden. So, appreciate their words even if they cut like a knife.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of friends, and your time with people who speak honesty into your life is something to cherish.

Scorpio

You have to work to make money, right? And even though you'd rather be curled up at home on the sofa with your partner, duty calls.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of career. Focus on the endgame, and hopefully, your significant other will understand, too.

Sagittarius

Your heart knows what it needs, and earthly love may feel too small for you right now. You're looking for more... something spiritual.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of belief, so spend time in nature, with your higher power, and tune into your inner voice to hear what your heart is trying to reveal to you.

Capricorn

It takes a lot of courage to face your dark side, doesn't it?

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of secrets, and you may find that your closet skeletons start to show their ugly heads on a new level, but this is for you to realize and appreciate that you're a human who has a history that is not meant to harm you but to help you grow.

Aquarius

You have to be brave to love deeply after being hurt by someone in the past, and you may not be quite ready to take the leap.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of commitment, and this could be the conversation someone you've been dating has wanted to have for some time. Don't avoid it.

Pisces

Don't let the lazy side of you kick in, Pisces. Get to the things that make your life run smoothly, as you never know when company will suddenly pop in.

The Moon enters the zodiac signs of Leo, your sector of routines, and doing little things as you go to keep things tidy will be much better than cutting corners and having to spend your weekend playing clean up instead of spending time with the person you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.