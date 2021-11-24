One Card Tarot Reading For November 24, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, November 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Don't let yourself stress over the things that you cannot control. You may not be able to handle everything life tosses your way, but you are able to manage, and that's just as good for now!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You aren't in a good spot right now due to feeling like your pain and suffering could pull you under, but you're much stronger than you realize Taurus. Face those fears head-on. You've got this!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

No one likes to fight but sometimes you have to defend something you believe in. Confrontation isn't necessarily a bad thing when it's for the right reasons.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are coming around the bend and soon you'll be in a tremendous position. You don't need to worry about the future. Things are looking up for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

A person can't be trusted once you've caught them lying to you over and over again. It's nothing you did, Leo. There are reasons that you may never understand. It's your job to accept and move forward.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

When your heartstrings get tugged, you know that you have to take action. You are in love, and there's nothing you can do about it. Let your feelings lead the way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Don't hide your pain behind a smile. It's OK to want time to yourself when you're still healing, but a friend or two wanting to encourage you is a good thing. Allow it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You are ready to make some noise and that means disrupting the status quo. You might have to break a few rules at first to get things done a certain way, but this is the price of creativity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Put your pen to paper and start to write out your creative plans. Your imagination is wide open right now. So, don't let this energy pass without using it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

When you see red flags, Capricorn, don't ignore them. Pay attention to the signs that are in front of your eyes. They are there for a reason, and that's to prevent you from making a mistake.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Life can be disorganized at times, but there's no reason to quit now. You will get the hang of things. It's new for you now. You will see how quickly you adapt once you get the hang of what you're doing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You are going to succeed at what you're doing without a doubt. You may feel uncertain about the future, but trust that yours is bright and all is exactly the way it should be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.