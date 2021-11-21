Love Horoscope For Monday, November 22, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 22, 2021.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday? Find out.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Aries

Aries, deep down inside you are a sucker for true love. You’ve always believed in the fairytale happily ever after, but, life has taught you to be guarded and truth be told this year has made you jaded when it comes to romance.

But, the Sun in Sagittarius is an opportunity for you to be bold and brave. Be honest with yourself, have you chosen wisely?

The answer is no and that is why you got the results that you dead. So, with a brave face heading forward to the next adventure, don’t dismiss entirely the idea that loves still can happen for you.

You may just have to play it smarter this time. When you jump in with both feet, make sure you have chosen a softer place to land.

Taurus

Taurus, it’s impossible for a relationship to thrive when you think only of yourself.

Yes, you are entitled to all the things that you’ve worked hard to get, but just because someone else wants to be a part of everything you have created in your life that doesn’t mean that they are trying to use you. In order for you to make relationships work during the next 30 days, you’re going to have to take a hard look at the selfish side of you.

Even though you are kind and generous, it’s still an undercurrent of negative energy that needs to be addressed

Gemini

Gemini, out of all the zodiac signs this day begins a month of luck and happiness and love, but only if you allow it. While you tend to be noncommittal due to your reservations about being held down for all the wrong reasons it’s time for you to face the truth: you really do want to be in a loving relationship or two people are committed to each other for a lifetime, but you are afraid of being sucked in totally into something that you cannot get out of.

While you learn to do the dance of being into a relationship but not completely consumed by it, you will learn some key things about yourself as well. It’s important for you to understand that this is OK. Love is a process.

Cancer

it takes two people to be willing to do the work of love, and if you’re the only one giving all that you have it’s no wonder that you feel exhausted, under-appreciated, and devalued.

So, Cancer what are you going to do now? Are you going to let this continue or take a stand? Now, your nonconfrontational nature stops you remember that this is something that must be done perhaps only once.

Because there’s so much at stake when it comes to romance and love, and if you’re going to keep putting your heart on the line don’t you think it’s smart to also protect it when you are most vulnerable.

Leo

You are playful and romantic, and this sounds wonderful to you but to others it’s giving off the impression that you are just wanting to have fun and games and not really commit to anything right now.

You don’t want to be presenting yourself as a type of player, so remember, Leo, the time in the place matters when it comes to flirting. You may want to still show your reserved nature until the time is right. People want to feel special when they have someone else’s attention, and the truth of the matter is you do not give it out without thinking carefully who is the recipient of your love.

Virgo

It’s hard to enjoy the holiday season when you can already tell that everyone is up in arms and starting to bicker about things that don’t really matter.

The undercurrent of love hidden behind antagonism and difficult relative can have you wandering will there ever be a holiday where you can relax and enjoy all the things that it supposed to bring?

The answer is yes, but it may not just start with you. As powerful as you’d like to thank you are, you are powerless against what others choose to do.

So, it may be that you have to decide on distractions that will help get you through today and the entire week leading up to the holiday.

Libra

Well it takes you a long time to figure out what you want and how to say this to someone else, you are ready to be bold and honest — perhaps more than you’ve ever been before. You have been thinking carefully about how to phrase an exact sentence related to your emotional connection to a particular person.

While they may not necessarily be ready to hear the truth from you, it is still a truth that needs to be spoken. Since you have finally gotten the courage to get to this place of awareness, you owe it to yourself to follow through. Don’t back down or become indecisive about something you’ve already made your mind up to do.

Scorpio

Money always seems to get in the way of true love doesn’t it, Scorpio? You either have things that you need to pay for and it causes problems in your relationship due to lack of resources or you have the money to use but neither you or your mate can agree on how much is fair.

This is going to be the battle you face this month starting today, and it may give you a reason to feel as though you’re helpless.

However, all the strife can actually be opening the door to a new change that is needed. Perhaps finding a financial mentor or program to teach you and your mate how to work together as a team with finances can be a part of your new year resolutions.

Sagittarius

It’s time that you got the memo, Sagittarius, that this month truly is all about you.

Now before you think of yourself more highly than you are, remember that just because the season is all about how you want love to be does not mean that you should walk over other people’s feelings.

You can dole out your honesty with a little tenderness, can’t you? Yes you can. So when you tell someone that you’re really not into them or that you need your space, be sure to do so in a way that is sensitive to the level of disappointment they feel having thrown their shot and being rejected by a person that they felt strongly for.

Capricorn

Someone wants to have the final say in an argument with you, and they have been thinking about how to clap back for quite some time. This can mean that an ax will surface out of the blue just to rub salt in an old wound.

This can feel as though the band-aid is ripped off on some thing you thought was healed, but not quite just yet.

Even though this whole interaction can leave you feeling salty, it might actually be a great way for you to remember who it was he thought you knew and realize why you will never allow yourself to get back into a situation like that again.

Aquarius

You’re in a tough spot with this friend who keeps insisting that you have something special between the two of you that extends beyond friendship.

They may see things you do not, and perhaps everyone else does too but if your heart is not invested in the same way then it’s not worth even playing around with the idea.

Don’t be nice or try to stop yourself from hurting their feelings, it’s not his cross the line. What do you need to do is just tell them simply to stop, and if they don’t, do you really have a friendship anyway?

Pisces

When you fall in love with someone of course he want that person to be an example of what you are as well in the world. So when someone is constantly doing things that embarrass you in public, it can give you a reason to say I’ve had enough.

You’ve been waiting patiently for them to straighten out there act, but there comes a time where you just have to say "yes, I am shallow in this one area of my life, so what?" Looks matter, and so does the inner beauty of a person. If they are so careless about their own way of doing things, imagine what they will be like with you when the relationship progresses more deeply.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.