Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 21, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on November 21, 2021.

Aries

Your home and family become a top priority for you right now, Aries. There can be some loose ends that need tying up before the holiday week. Don't let someone's moodiness hold you back from enjoy the weekend's holiday spirit. You can be an empathetic listener, but if they don't want to be a part of your fun activities, don't let it worry you too much.

Taurus

You have been clamming up and not saying what is on your mind right now. A good friend or lover can be the source of home and soulful comfort. The door of opportunity opens for you ever so gently to encourage you to speak up and to say what has been on your mind.

Gemini

When it comes to who owns what, the battle for property seems to be harder and harder to win. You may be pulling authority all day today with someone you're recently separated from or divorcing. Don't try to manage these types of things on your own. It may be time to hire a laywer to help along the way.

Cancer

You've come a long way where it matters for love. You may not see it for yourself when you look in the mirror but the evidence is in the way you live your life. Others are taking notice.

Leo

You have to let go of the past. It's super hard to release the impact of a karmic relationship. Your heart may feel torn in two: between the love you felt and the wishful thinking you have now. Remain resolved. This pain will pass.

Virgo

Friends are invaluable to your life when you are single. You can depend on them when you feel lonely, and even if you're not in a romantic relationship yet, there can be a strong sense of caring and concern that helps you to remain closely connected and feel fulfilled in a unique way.

Libra

Your work can become an obstacle to love if you make it a top priority. Of course, you need to make money to pay the bills, but don't become so far from your relationship that you forget why it is you ever came together.

Scorpio

When it comes to marriage or love you want the stamp of approval from your faith. You might decide to dance under the Full Moon, do a ceremony during the peak lunar cycle and then have an afternoon to just talk about friends and to catch up.

Sagittarius

You can share what you have in your life with another person without having to move in together. The reality is that you love your personal space more than any other person right now. So, a little bit of me-time without pressure to please your mate is much-appreciated.

Capricorn

Believe in what can be. Love and commitment can be hard to manage, but with the right mindset, faith and believe in a higher power most anything is possible. If there's a will, then love will find the way.

Aquarius

Love is work, especially when you're married. You may find it hard to focus on one thing to do today, but if you keep your mind on one improvement to move your love life in a forward, positive direction, many steps in that direction eventually build up.

Pisces

Romance is such a wonderful thing to experience. You have your entire relationship ahead of you to do something sweet and fun together. Make a memory that is made to last.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.