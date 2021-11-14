3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Secret Admirer During The Moon In Aries, November 14 - 17, 2021

The Moon in Aries is a very romantic Moon, indeed. And while this transit can wreak havoc on a relationship if the situation is not in good standing, it can also be the prompt someone needs in order to start a new one, a successful one.

And that is exactly what's going to be happening, starting November 14 - 17, for certain zodiac signs.

What may turn out to be an actual love affair will start out as noticing there's someone out there who has a major crush on you.

They will be your secret admirer, though you may also have known them for a while. But during that time, they fell in love, and with Moon in Aries in the sky, you might just find yourself more than curious as to what this interest is all about.

The Moon in Aries gives focus to love, and this person — this secret admirer of yours is hella focused on you.

Don't worry, it's not the stalker kind of love, but they are not going to stop until you notice them. And because the Moon in Aries makes you pay attention to details, you may just enjoy the attention your secret admirer pays you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You fluctuate between having all the confidence in the world and being the most neurotic person around. Moon in Aries thankfully brings out your confident side, and that allows you to see and admit to yourself that there's someone out there who really likes you.

This kind of thrills you. You are now ready to receive this person's adoration, because, in a way, you need to be admired during this season. You saw this coming, too. You had a feeling that this one person in your life might actually have a crush on you, and that they kept it to themselves.

But now, that feeling is stronger, you're no longer sensing it, you are picking up on some rather obvious cues. You've got a secret admirer who is about to make themselves known.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

During the Moon in Aries, you will come to know that not only do you have a secret admirer but that their secret is not so secret, and that you know this person.

There's a very good chance your secret admirer is one of your friends. Are they romantically interested in you? Possibly, though this kind of admiration doesn't automatically translate as 'sexual'.

That's good because you're not up for a romantic relationship with an admirer at this point. What you are open to, however, is finding out what this person sees in you.

You don't trust everyone, especially those who admit to 'admiring' you and you wonder what the joke is all about. You find it hard to deal with the idea of someone being 'that' interested in you, especially when they don't want intimacy. What could they want? These thoughts will twist your mind over the next few days.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've got a secret admirer and for all the flattery that you're supposed to be feeling —the whole thing seems invasive and ridiculous to you. You're experiencing the hostile influence of Moon in Aries, and to you, the idea of a secret admirer is just a waste of your time.

What's this person going to do? Woo you to death? Flatter you until you finally see how special they are? Well, Virgo, you're just not in the mood for a secret admirer. Let them stay secret. It will be better off for them, as you're not about to do anything about it anyway.

When you cool down off your tirade, you may feel a goofy tinge of flattery, but that will pass and reality will kick in, and for you, reality is the better choice. Your feelings on the whole 'secret admirer' gig? Meh, who cares?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda