3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Moon In Aries, November 14 - 16, 2021

The idea of being betrayed is a chilling thought; no one can deal with betrayal, and the thought of it creates pure dread. Yet, we have to consider the planetary movements.

What could possibly be at the heart of such awfulness, and why of all things, can something like this create the dreaded 'betrayal.'

This is an almost typical result of the Moon in Aries, during a Scorpio Sun. It's as if all the elements of love and war are at play here, with some additional cunning, vice, and deception thrown in, just to make sure it goes down as badly as it promises.

Are you in a relationship with someone whom you do not fully trust? Are you doing business with someone who has the advantage over you?

Have you been living under willful ignorance and are now only coming to terms with the fact that you might have been lied to?

These are the questions that we'll ask ourselves during the Moon in Aries transit, on November 14 - 17, 2021.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During the Moon in Aries, November 14 - 16, 2021;

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Betrayal is NOT what you signed on for, Leo, and yet, despite your inability to understand what is happening, it's what's going down.

You are in the process of being betrayed and you simply cannot wrap your mind around it.

Why on earth would anyone betray YOU? You've been nothing but loving and giving, in fact, you've laid your heart on the line for someone, and now they are...what? WHAT?

They have turned on you, thrown you under the bus passed the buck on you and now somehow they are making you responsible for this ruination of the relationship? WOW.

It's hard to think that the universe has your back when things like this can happen, but it may have happened so that you can realize certain things about your life.

Like — you don't trust so easily. Trust is good, but always look out for number one: YOU.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You will experience betrayal during Moon in Aries, but it's not going to be overwhelming, and it certainly won't stop you in your tracks.

It might, however, throw you for a loop. What we're looking at is someone acting one way on one day, and then an entirely different way towards you on the next day.

Say for instance you flirted heavily with someone. You might have gotten it into your mind that this person really likes you, and might want to pursue a relationship with you.

You, being you — friendly and loving —you get excited by this idea until you see them next and they practically pretend they don't know you.

They pull a passive-aggressive number on you, making you feel like you're invading their space.

Their fear of confronting you on the flirtation has turned them into an enemy. OK, you get it. They're not into you, but did they have to be such an idiot about letting you know?

Yes, thanks to the Moon in Aries, they did.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You'd like to think that you take betrayal worse than anyone, and that loyalty and honesty mean more to you than it does to the regular ol' non-Scorpio person.

Well, we all hate the stuff, Scorpio, and we all resent its very existence. Unfortunately, misery isn't going to provide comforting company on November 14.

During the Moon in Aries, and you are going to find yourself the victim of serious betrayal.

What you never thought could be possible becomes possible; you will experience what it's like to be lied to, and hopefully not — cheated on.

There's someone in your life who has been disloyal to you, and it's not necessarily a romantic relationship.

A friend may have lied behind your back and only during the Moon in Aries will you find out that this has happened. Prepare for disappointment, but know this — they are in the wrong.

Even though it hurts, you did nothing to cause this, Scorpio.

