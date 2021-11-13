3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, November 15 - 21, 2021

Which three zodiac signs are the ones who will have a great week starting Monday, November 15 to Sunday, November 21, 2021?

We're starting out the week with the Moon in Aries, Sun Square Jupiter, Moon Sextile Saturn, and Moon Square Venus. It's already sounding promising and perhaps ... fun.

As the Moon transits into Taurus, it will also Square Pluto as the Sun Sextile Pluto, making the 'fun' take a turn for the wild. We're going to need strength for this week, but for some zodiac signs, this kind of challenge is what fun is all about.

By week's end, we have the Full Taurus Moon and Venus Trine Uranus. If you are courageous, you just might find love, but it will take guts and nerve to make it happen.

The astrological transits of the week can work for us if we are open to this kind of influence.

Not everyone will be jumping for joy, and by the time the Full Moon breaks then transit through Gemini on November 19, we should be ready to flirt, communicate and seduce our way through anything.

If we were feeling numb or dull, this is the week where we begin to open our eyes again. This is a great week for education, honing new skills, and starting new hobbies.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, November 15 - 21, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Finally, the gift of gab is back, and you're about to master it fully. Whatever prevented you from being able to express yourself is about to be lifted as the Full Moon transits through Gemini, freeing your mind and your ability to communicate well.

This may play out as creativity. You can feel free now to move forward with your crazed ideas and amazing plans for the future.

Use that Venus Trine Uranus energy to develop new friendships, and if you're up for it, reach out to those who you might be ignoring.

You have the courage now, and you can do the things you hesitated to do in recent years. It's as if something just clicks for you, Gemini, and now, you're brave and mighty.

There is nothing you can't do because you believe in yourself, and that's a serious step up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the Sun in Scorpio and the Full Moon in Gemini, you'll be feeling well on your way to a very good mood. Whatever last week was about, it made you reassess your priorities.

With a clear mental picture of what you want, you can now proceed with confidence.

You have removed the obstacles that stood in your way, and with the guiding influence of Moon Square Venus, you might even be able to find a new love or successfully work on the relationship you're presently in. You're feeling like yourself again — and that is backed up by Venus Trine Uranus — a transit that not everyone groks with.

You, however, can take this frequency and spin it into pure gold. It's a good week for making money and sharing creative thoughts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you mean business, you mean business. Sometimes people don't realize how serious you are — you're not kidding, and oftentimes you get frustrated because you can't fathom how shallow and unresponsive people around you can be.

Well, this week changes all that, as you seem to get the all-clear in terms of communicating your needs.

In love, you are respected, and the choices you make in love are supported, which means you have a partner who is happy to roll with the changes that you suggest.

Sun Square Jupiter allows you to express your ideas and show your potential.

It also makes it so that others understand where you're coming from. What you suggest this week, Capricorn will be met with acceptance and enthusiasm.

