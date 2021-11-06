One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, November 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We all love to have a little bit of adventure, and when you find the opportunity to explore new territory make time for it.

Sunday's Life Path Number is a 5, the Freedom Seeker, and the Moon starts the day in Sagittarius, the zodiac sign who rules travel and long-distance journeys, too.

We have this little window of opportunity to enjoy some excitement before the Moon enters Capricorn.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your heart has been torn for some time but only now are you realizing that if you don't make a decision someone else will decide for you.

You can play the game of love hoping that the person you truly love will work hard to prove their worthiness to you, to make it easier for you to do.

But, this is not about them, it's about you and your own happiness, Aries. So, in the end, you need to be the person who chooses who you will love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

No one likes to feel as though their presence doesn't matter, so when you have come to terms with the fact that your relationship has ended, it's a tough pill to swallow and even harder to comprehend.

You have been doing all you can within your power to make this workout, but there's really not much that you can do except search for where it is that you belong and let this unmatched union come to a close.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Exhaustion fueled by confusion makes so many things in your life unclear, so this is not the time for you to make major life-changing decisions.

You need to rest, Gemini. Instead of forcing yourself to continuously push through on some timeline that only you have set for yourself, take a break. You don't have to do everything immediately. Some things can wait.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Store up your treasures, Cancer.

Memories are meant to be kept, and even if it's a quick selfie at the end of a brunch date out with the girls or when you're hanging with family, you are the historian who captures the vibe so that years down the road everyone looks back and smiles.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why compromise, Leo? You don't need to give up what it is that you want. In fact, compromise to you feels like an unearned prize that does nothing but leaves you feeling empty and annoyed.

A little more fight for what you feel is right will do you good. If you just give in now, you'll wonder if you should have stuck it out a bit longer to get your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can be complicated, Virgo. You may try your hardest to be empathetic and to show your support, but when people start to act unreasonable, there's a part of you that wishes to be alone without all the drama.

This can try your nerves to no avail, and even have you ready to sign off and deactivate all your social media for some time. The bottom line: you see things your way, and they see it theirs.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You need to do what you know is right for you, Libra. It's a balancing act for sure when you're trying to make sure everyone is happy.

But, this is impossible to do when each individual has their own agenda. If you were really honest, you'd also have to admit, that you, too, have yours.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Be brave, Scorpio. You have to be bold and honest when you know that silence is more hurtful or damaging than talking.

You tend to stand on the sidelines and quietly observe, but today, that may not work out well. It takes a lot of courage to stand up for what you feel is right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Whoa, a soulmate connection sweeps you off your feet, Sagittarius. This is unexpected, and your heart should have known better than to let your guards down.

You thought you had your feelings all wrapped up tightly, but as love often does, it found a crack through your protective barrier, and then next thing you know, emotions rushed in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Good news is headed your way, Capricorn. You are going to get word that something wonderful is happening in your life, either through a friend or a business associate.

When this happens, don't forget to practice gratitude and to remain humble as you move into this new phase of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You earned this, Aquarius. Through blood, sweat, and tears, you have earned all that you came to get.

And, now, with your cherished prize, you can bravely state that you have lived life on your own terms answering to no one but yourself. Good job.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Start saving, Pisces. Life can be unpredictable, and when you least expect it, some strange event can throw a monkey wrench into your plans and create havoc in your world.

This is why you need to be prepared and ready to handle whatever comes your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.