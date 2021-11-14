3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, November 15 - 21, 2021

What may bring about feelings of negativity this week are the transits that involved Pluto, as in Moon Square Pluto and Sun Sextile Pluto.

As we start the week out with Moon in Aries, we're already feeling scrappy. We can probably anticipate arguments with loved ones, and a running inner monologue that consists of revenge-themed items.

Keeping in mind that it's still Scorpio season, and the Full Moon is about to give us a run for our money, we can assume that this week will be challenging and difficult for some zodiac signs.

With Sun Square Jupiter, we may become open-minded, however, with all the Pluto energy around, we may, unfortunately, overthink things to the point of anger and resentment.

Jupiter expands what's already on our minds, and Pluto sets us up with a negative point of view. It's sort of a lose-lose situation here.

Some zodiac signs may be plagued with bad dreams. Family members may pop up in our dream psyche to disturb our peace, and by Full Moon, we may need some form of escape, even if it's just a good book or a serious television binge session.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, November 15 - 21, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've got a mind that just won't quit this week, Virgo, and due to Moon Square Pluto, you'll be in overdrive when it comes to negative thinking.

Worry is your word of the week — worry and anticipation. You won't be able to shake the idea that something is wrong, and whether or not that is true — you have to make sure you don't make it worse simply by thinking it into being.

There's a good chance you are concerned with your health. Perhaps you are waiting on a diagnosis and you can't help but expect the worst.

Do yourself a favor and back up, Virgo. Don't torture yourself like this, it's unnecessary and there's a very good chance all is perfectly well, health-wise. You will feel oppressed with worry this week, but you will rise above it shortly. Hang in there.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will hit a snag this week, Libra, meaning that your streak of luck - while still on, may have to take a backseat to some more important issues in your life. It's all alright, it's just a setback, and this is part of the Moon Square Pluto effect.

We've also got Moon Sextile Saturn, which is why you may feel confused about whatever is happening. Usually, you are fairly keen; you can comprehend the good and the bad, but this week has you mixed up and saddened by your lack of progress.

The Full Moon is coming as well, and that's going to pull a lot of melancholy out of you. You may get caught in a fit of regret, which will wreak havoc on your emotions.

You'll be happy to end this week knowing that the following week will be filled with positive, productive Sagittarius energy.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may start out the week feeling the goodness of Moon Square Venus, which will bring hope when it comes to love, or a new relationship.

That confident feeling, however, may be dashed as things don't pan out as you might have wanted them to.

You may have to put off that date until further notice, as the person you are interested in seems suddenly uninterested, which feels like a real blow to your ego.

It may very well be a miscommunication that throws everything into confusion, so understand that it's not you — it's the cosmic joke that Moon Square Pluto likes to throw at Aquarians, every now and then.

With the Taurus Full Moon transiting into a Gemini Moon, you may feel less confident than usual.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.